More Sean Payton rumors from ever-credible Saints source, Rapoport

It’s that time of year, I guess. Until the Saints put up a solid season, the Sean Payton trade rumors will be unavoidable.

This time, Ian Rapoport reported that Sean Payton has interest in the Rams’ head coach vacancy.

To Rapoport’s credit, the fit actually makes some sense. The Rams are already loaded with defensive talent. Bringing Payton in to sure-up Jared Goff and the offense could turn the team into a powerhouse.

The same is true, however, for a number of candidates. Adam Schefter, a source I find much more credible for these sorts of rumors than Rapoport, reported that the Rams are interested in lower-profile candidates. Those names include Vance Joseph, the DC at Miami, and a number of offensive coordinators. Saints fans will be interested to know that one OC the Rams will look at is Kyle Shanahan. Shanahan’s had a monster year in Atlanta. I, for one, would be happy to see him go.

Anyway, I digress. Rapoport’s claim that Payton has “sincere interest” in the vacancy just reeks of speculation. Rapoport is, after all, something of a speculator. Here he suggests that Ron Rivera is also a possibility to coach the Rams, given that L.A. has a large Hispanic population.

Okay…?

This rumor still feels more credible than the earlier report of a possible Sean Payton trade. But that’s only because the writer has a specific position to fall back on. That doesn’t make this rumor legit.

Think about last year. Rumors abound. Sean Payton nearing the end of his contract, and every reporter with a computer wanted to suggest somewhere he wanted to go. If anything was certain, it was that Payton had wanderlust.

Payton promptly signed a 5-year extension, saying “I don’t see myself working anywhere else.”

The Saints were on the backend of two consecutive 7-9 seasons. So you can understand where these rumors come from. But, whatever record the 2016 Saints end up with, it’s clear that this team is finally over the hump, and is improving. Is it possible, after

Is it possible, after all that, Payton still has eyes elsewhere? Yes. But I wouldn’t put much stock in it.

