Monday’s Sports in Brief

PRO FOOTBALL

PHILADELPHIA (AP) A federal judge overseeing the NFL’s $1 billion concussion settlement with former players says she’s concerned they’re being targeted by claims service providers, lenders and other groups seeking a share of the money.

At a hearing in Philadelphia on Tuesday, U.S. District Judge Anita Brody will hear allegations unscrupulous third-party providers have been taking advantage of players with significant brain damage.

The judge has said in a court order she’ll weigh the legality of contracts signed by former players who were duped by ”deceptive or misleading solicitations.”

The judge will hear from Christopher Seeger, who represented the class of more than 20,000 former NFL players now eligible for payments. Seeger has been investigating the third-party groups at the judge’s request.

FRISCO, Texas (AP) – Ezekiel Elliott was accused of quitting by Hall of Fame running back LaDainian Tomlinson in Dallas’ 42-17 loss to Denver.

Cowboys coach Jason Garrett never directly disagreed.

While heaping praise on quarterback Dak Prescott for continuing to show fight in his first blowout loss as a pro, Garrett said he eventually would talk to Elliott about the second-year running back twice failing to pursue a defensive back after an interception.

Garrett’s comments to reporters came a few hours after his radio show, when he similarly passed on a chance to dismiss Tomlinson’s criticism.

UNDATED (AP) – The Dallas Cowboys not only are the NFL’s most valuable franchise for the 11th straight year, they are the top-valued team in the world.

According to Forbes magazine, their worth increased 14 percent in the last year, reaching $4.8 billion. That’s more than $1 billion ahead of the Patriots ($3.7 billion).

Rounding out the NFL’s top five are the Giants ($3.3 billion), Redskins ($3.1 billion) and 49ers ($3.05 billion).

On average, an NFL franchise is worth $2.52 billion, an increase of 8 percent since 2016. Much of that can be attributed to rights fees and new stadiums or stadium renovations.

Every team is worth at least a billion, with the Buffalo Bills last at $1.6 billion. Forbes reported earlier this year that the average baseball franchise is worth $1.54 billion.

PRO BASKETBALL

PHOENIX (AP) – NBA players Marcus and Markieff Morris went on trial on felony assault charges stemming from a 2015 beating that prosecutors labeled as an ”orchestrated attack” and defense lawyers dismissed as a ploy to get money out of the athletes.

Opening statements began with prosecutors saying the two NBA stars and three other men each had a role in a beating that left a former acquaintance with a broken nose and other injuries.

Prosecutor Dan Fisher said it was a coordinated mission and ”orchestrated attack” after the victim sent text messages to the Morris twins’ mother that angered them.

Defense lawyers insisted the twins did not participate in the attack and questioned the reliability and financial motives of the man who was beaten. The lawyer for Marcus Morris, Timothy Eckstein, said witness statements that form the basis of the case are ”entirely inconsistent and incompatible with the truth.”

The twin brothers face the possibility of prison time and discipline from the NBA, including a minimum 10-game suspension, if they are found guilty.

TENNIS

NEW YORK (AP) – By former pro tennis star James Blake’s account, the man approaching him in 2015 outside his hotel caused no alarm because he looked like an old high school buddy.

Blake found out the hard way that it was instead a plainclothes police officer who mistook him for a suspect in a fraud investigation.

Two years later, the arrest – captured in a security video showing the officer, without identifying himself, throwing Blake down on the sidewalk and handcuffing him – is the subject of a disciplinary trial at which Blake is expected to testify.

Officer James Frascatore this year rejected a deal asking him to forfeit vacation days to resolve New York Police Department internal charges that he used excessive force. An NYPD administrative judge will now hear the case beginning Tuesday and recommend a potentially more severe punishment, including dismissal from the nation’s largest police force, to the police commissioner.