Monday’s Sports in Brief

OLYMPICS

LIMA, Peru (AP) Los Angeles has received its formal go-ahead to host the 2028 Olympics, getting a thumbs-up from the International Olympic Committee’s evaluation commission.

On Wednesday, the full IOC will award the 2024 Games to Paris and the 2028 Games to Los Angeles.

Los Angeles had originally bid for 2024, but because of the new date, it had to make changes to its host contract.

The evaluation commission signed off on those Monday, saying that although details need to be finalized, it is confident LA can host in 2028.

LIMA, Peru (AP) – What was supposed to be a stress-free meeting of the International Olympic Committee turned into something quite different, when IOC president Thomas Bach was forced to spend nearly an hour defending the handling of a mushrooming bid scandal and insisting the IOC is doing its best to fight corruption.

Bach was on defense throughout a news conference held after a meeting of the IOC executive board, which earlier in the day said it was asking Brazilian authorities for details involving IOC member Carlos Nuzman . Nuzman, the organizer of the Rio Games, is accused of funneling $2 million to another former IOC member, Lamine Diack, to secure votes to bring the 2016 Olympics to Rio de Janeiro.

Last week, Brazilian police brought Nuzman in for questioning, setting up the awkwardness this week in Peru, where the IOC will award the 2024 Olympics to Paris and the 2028 Games to Los Angeles on Wednesday.

PRO FOOTBALL

FRISCO, Texas (AP) – The NFL moved quickly in hopes of reversing a federal judge’s decision that has blocked the league’s six-game suspension of star Dallas running back Ezekiel Elliott over a domestic violence case in Ohio.

The league asked the judge who ruled in Elliott’s favor to stop the preliminary injunction that cleared last year’s NFL rushing leader to play while the case is in court. A notice of appeal was also filed with the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New Orleans.

The NFL’s latest filings came about 12 hours after Elliott rushed for 104 yards in the Cowboys’ 19-3 season-opening win over the New York Giants at home Sunday night.

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) – The New England Patriots are replacing their artificial turf field after just one regular-season game because of what some players said was a surface with too much give.

Since it was installed in May, the field also has been used by the New England Revolution.

”While it met the safety requirements of the NFL and MLS, it wasn’t up to the standards of the Patriots and the Revolution,” Patriots spokesman Stacey James said. ”This was the first time all summer that we had a two-week window to replace it.”

ESPN first reported the decision. On Monday, the playing surface at Gillette Stadium was bare and the tunnel where the players come out was filled with hundreds of bags of small rubber pellets used to mimic the feel of a natural grass field.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Mississippi’s football program began its hearing in front of the NCAA’s infractions committee panel, nearly five years after the governing body first launched its investigation.

The Rebels are facing 21 allegations, including 15 that are classified as Level I, which the NCAA deems the most serious. The charges in the wide-ranging case involve academic, recruiting and booster misconduct.

The hearing is being held at a hotel in Covington, Kentucky, a suburb of Cincinnati. The NCAA has set aside up to three days for the case.

Ole Miss athletic director Ross Bjork declined comment after the meetings.

SOCCER

LONDON (AP) – The English Football Association is concerned about its players and coaches being hacked at the World Cup in Russia and has written to FIFA expressing concerns about information already being accessed in a cyberattack.

England has told players, coaches and technical staff to avoid using public Wi-Fi networks over concerns sensitive personal and team information could be illegally obtained in Russia, a person with knowledge of the FA’s World Cup planning said. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because team security issues are private.

Emails between the FA and FIFA discussing doping cases were last month published by the Russian-linked hacking group, Fancy Bears, as part of a wider disclosure of illegally obtained information.

While the World Anti-Doping Agency has been previously breached by Fancy Bears, it is unclear which network these emails were hacked from. It prompted the FA to write to FIFA about its concerns about cyber security.