Monday’s Sports In Brief

PRO FOOTBALL

CENTENNIAL, Colo. (AP) The U.S. Defense Department has rescinded its 2016 policy allowing military service academy athletes to go straight to the pros upon graduation.

Athletes such as Air Force wide receiver Jalen Robinette, the NCAA’s leader in yards per catch in 2016, will have to serve two years of active duty before applying for reserve status to pursue a career in professional sports.

”Our military academies exist to develop future officers who enhance the readiness and the lethality of our military services. Graduates enjoy the extraordinary benefit of a military academy education at taxpayer expense. Therefore, upon graduation, officers will serve as military officers for their minimum commitment of two years,” Pentagon chief spokesman Dana W. White said in a statement.

White added that the Defense Department ”has a long history of officer athletes who served their nation before going to the pros including Roger Staubach, Chad Hennings and David Robinson.”

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) – Jamaal Charles is scheduled to visit with the Denver Broncos on Tuesday.

If his surgically repaired right knee checks out, one of the greatest players in the Kansas City Chiefs’ history could be joining their fierce divisional rival.

Charles ran for 7,260 yards and 43 touchdowns in nine seasons with the Chiefs, finishing as the franchise’s career rushing leader. He also had 20 touchdown catches. But a career that looked as if it would land Charles in the Hall of Fame was derailed the last few years by injuries that cut short several seasons in his prime.

He tore his left ACL while taking an awkward step out of bounds in Detroit in 2011. He tore his right ACL against Chicago four years later. After missing the start of last season, Charles returned to play in only three games, carrying 12 times for 40 yards, before requiring more operations on his knees.

The Chiefs cut the four-time Pro Bowl running back over the winter to clear more than $6 million in salary cap space.

HOCKEY

PITTSBURGH (AP) – Pittsburgh Penguins captain Sidney Crosby left Game 3 of his team’s 3-2 overtime playoff loss against Washington after taking a hit to the head from Capitals defenseman Matt Niskanen.

The Penguins were in Washington’s end of the ice when Niskanen crosschecked Crosby across the face with his stick. Crosby was skating by Washington goaltender Braden Holtby when he turned and faced Niskanen.

Niskanen raised his stick and hit Crosby flush. Crosby was on the ice in obvious pain for several minutes before exiting slowly under his own power. Niskanen was given a five-minute major penalty and a 10-minute game misconduct.

Penguins coach Mike Sullivan said Crosby will be evaluated on Tuesday.

NEW YORK (AP) – Pittsburgh Penguins star Sidney Crosby, Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid and Columbus Blue Jackets goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky are finalists for the NHL’s Hart Trophy as the league’s most valuable player.

Crosby is a two-time Hart Trophy winner, taking the award home in 2008 and 2014. He led the NHL with 44 goals this season while helping the defending Stanley Cup champions post the second-best record in the league.

McDavid won the scoring title, posting a league-high 100 points behind 30 goals and 70 assists as the Oilers reached the postseason for the first time in 11 years.

Bobrovsky led the NHL in both goals against (2.06) and save percentage (.931) as the Blue Jackets enjoyed the best season in franchise history.

BASKETBALL

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) – Larry Bird made it official and announced his resignation as the Indiana Pacers president of basketball operations.

It’s the second time in five years he has walked away from Indiana’s top front office position. General manager Kevin Pritchard will replace Bird as the Pacers’ top decision-maker.

Bird says simply that he wanted to step away from the full-time job. He says it has nothing to do with his health or the team.

The move had been in the works since last week when word leaked that Bird was planning to leave the organization for the third time. He also resigned in 2000 after three seasons as Indiana’s coach.

The 60-year-old Hall-of-Famer is the only person in league history to collect the league’s MVP, coach of the year and executive of the year awards.

BASEBALL

ATLANTA (AP) – New York Mets general manager Sandy Alderson may accelerate his search for pitching help after the team placed ace right-hander Noah Syndergaard on the 10-day disabled list Monday with a partial tear of his right lat muscle.

The Mets said there is no timetable for Syndergaard’s return, leaving Alderson to look for pitching help outside the organization.

Mets left-hander Steven Matz missed two months with a similar lat injury in 2015. Matz is on the DL with left elbow irritation and could return by the end of May.

Syndergaard (1-2) allowed five runs on five hits in the first inning of Sunday’s 23-5 loss to the Nationals. He grimaced after throwing a second-inning strike to Bryce Harper and reached for his right armpit before leaving the field with a trainer and manager Terry Collins.

The injury came only a couple days after he said he felt fine and refused a MRI. He was a late scratch from a scheduled start last Thursday after complaining of biceps and shoulder discomfort in his pitching arm.

GOLF

AVONDALE, La. (AP) – The team of Cameron Smith and Jonas Blixt won the Zurich Classic on the fourth playoff hole, capturing a new-format tournament that had been held over a day because of darkness.

Smith hit a 58-yard approach shot within 3 + couple feet of the pin, and the Aussie sank a birdie putt on the par-5 18th hole to give himself and his Swedish teammate the victory. Smith and Blixt could have won on earlier playoff holes but missed short birdie putts.

For the 23-year-old Smith, this was his first PGA Tour victory.

Kevin Kisner and Scott Brown had combined for a 12-under 60 Sunday to force the playoff. Kisner made a chip-in from nearly 95 feet on No. 18, but darkness prevented further play.