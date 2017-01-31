Monday’s Sports in Brief

BASEBALL

NEW YORK (AP) The St. Louis Cardinals were stripped of their top two picks in this year’s amateur draft and ordered to give them to Houston along with $2 million as compensation for hacking the Astros’ email system and scouting database, the final and unprecedented step in an unusual case of cybercrime involving two Major League Baseball teams.

Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred also banned former St. Louis executive Christopher Correa for life as he ruled the Cardinals must give the 56th and 75th draft choices in June to Houston. They must pay the Astros the money within 30 days.

Correa, the Cardinals’ director of baseball development until July 2015, pleaded guilty in federal court last year to five counts of unauthorized access of a protected computer. He was sentenced to 46 months in prison and ordered to pay the Astros $279,039 in restitution.

TRUMP TRAVEL BAN

DENVER (AP) – The U.S. government has told the U.S. Olympic Committee that the travel ban put in place over the weekend shouldn’t impact athletes traveling to the United States for international events.

In a statement, USOC leaders said the government told them it would work to ensure athletes from all countries would have expedited access to the United States for international competitions.

A World Cup archery event is scheduled for Las Vegas on Feb. 10.

Iran, one of the seven countries listed on the ban, brought one archer, Zahra Nemati, to last year’s Olympics. The status of Iran’s archery team for the World Cup is not known.

The U.S. wrestling team travels to Iran next month for a World Cup event, and the head of the federation said plans are still in place for that trip.

Other events in the United States later this year include the Boston Marathon and Prefontaine Classic in track and field, World Cup cycling events and another World Cup archery contest. When those events take place, the impact of the ban and its legality could be different than it is currently.

UNDATED – The agent for two Americans who play professional basketball in Iran hopes they will be able to return to the country to finish their season.

J.P. Prince and Joseph Jones remain in Dubai, where they were during a break when President Donald Trump temporarily suspended immigration from seven majority Muslim countries. Iran is among them and officials there threatened retaliation against the U.S., including limiting visas to U.S. citizens.

Agent Eric Fleisher said his understanding is Americans with valid visas will be allowed to re-enter Iran, and two American players did Sunday. The visas for Prince and Jones, however, have expired.

”The team unfortunately didn’t do it properly and so now they have to renew the visas and the question becomes whether they will be allowed to renew their visa,” Fleisher said.

Prince played at Tennessee from 2007-10, Jones played for Texas A&M from 2004-08 and both have played professionally in various countries. Fleisher said it is usually the club’s responsibility to arrange visas for all players.

PRO FOOTBALL

LAS VEGAS (AP) – Billionaire casino mogul Sheldon Adelson pulled out of a deal to build a $1.9 billion domed stadium for the Oakland Raiders in Las Vegas.

The move comes on the heels of a team proposal to pay $1 a year in rent and operate the stadium, and it deprives the project of a chief financial backer as officials seek to bring professional football to Las Vegas for the first time.

Adelson played an instrumental role in the effort to lure the Raiders, which eventually grew into a $750 million commitment of taxpayer money to the deal.

He and his family had pledged $650 million – an amount the team will have to seek from other sources. The Raiders have promised $500 million.

Nevada Gov. Brian Sandoval’s office said the lease agreement submitted last week would have the Raiders shoulder $1.15 billion of the cost of the stadium, and accept operation responsibilities and risk.

UNDATED – Former Dallas Cowboys defensive end Greg Hardy has submitted an application to play in an independent football league in April, a person with knowledge of the situation tells The Associated Press.

The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because he wasn’t authorized to discuss the application. Hardy’s agent, Drew Rosenhaus, didn’t immediately return a phone message.

Hardy didn’t play last season following a tumultuous 2015 with the Cowboys because of his domestic violence case in North Carolina.

The 28-year-old Hardy would not receive a salary for playing in the Spring League, which is designed to give former NFL draft picks a shot to display their talent. The league isn’t affiliated with the NFL, but NFL teams plan to send scouts to games and workouts.

OLYMPICS

MOSCOW (AP) – Russia says the International Paralympic Committee has rejected a proposal to partially lift a ban on Russian athletes which was imposed because of the country’s doping scandal.

The Russian Paralympic Committee says it asked the IPC to let its athletes enter international qualifiers for the Winter Paralympics next year in return for ”concrete guarantees.”

The Russian committee says it was told the IPC board rejected the offer. The Russians haven’t specified what kind of guarantees they offered.

Russia was barred from last year’s Paralympics in Rio de Janeiro over accusations of widespread doping and a state-backed cover-up.

A report last month from World Anti-Doping Agency investigator Richard McLaren listed hundreds of failed drug tests which were allegedly covered up in Russia, including in disability sports.

The Russian government and the Russian committee deny any state support for doping.