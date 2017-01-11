Mitch Trubisky Slammed By Former All-Pro Wide Receiver

North Carolina quarterback Mitch Trubisky is entering the 2017 NFL draft and expected to be one of the first off the board at his position in April.

That doesn’t seem to sit well with some people. Most recently it was none other that four-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Roddy White. Having played for a long time with MVP hopeful Matt Ryan, he understands what great quarterbacks look like. After some thought it appears he is not a Trubisky fan. In fact his comparison for the young passer is almost certain to evoke a lot of cringing from football fans everywhere. Especially in Jacksonville and San Francisco.

Trubisky is Blaine Gabbert all over again u start 13 games and u a top pick please this the reason coaches get fired — Roddy White (@roddywhiteTV) January 10, 2017

Gabbert is one of the more recent cautionary tales of how to draft quarterbacks. He had a terrific predraft process, showcasing his big arm and elite athleticism. However, some were skeptical of his limited production as a starter at Missouri. Not to mention the regression he went through as a junior, suggesting defenses had adjusted to what he did. Nevertheless Jacksonville took him with the 10th overall pick in 2011.

It didn’t go well. Playing on a declining team, Gabbert clearly wasn’t ready for the NFL. His coaches threw him onto the field too soon and it showed. In 28 games (27 starts) he went 5-22 while throwing for 4,357 yards, 22 touchdowns and 24 interceptions. He barely completed over 53% of his passes. The sight was far from pretty.

Is Trubisky in line for the same? He’s even more inexperienced than Gabbert was coming out and made his impact in a college spread offense. Will the infinite complexities of the NFL overwhelm him too? It’s a fair question and a point that White was right to raise. The quarterback had good reasons to declare for the draft, but that doesn’t mean he’s ready. He has a lot of proving to do before people buy into the idea he can start in the pros anytime soon.

