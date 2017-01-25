Mitch Trubisky is an intriguing quarterback option for Jets

After a season full of turmoil in 2016, the New York Jets will continue their search for an answer at quarterback. Out of all options, Mitch Trubisky from North Carolina is one of the most intriguing ones in the draft.

After a 5-11 season full of offensive dysfunction, the New York Jets will once again be looking for a franchise quarterback in the offseason. As for where they can look, there a few interesting options in both NFL free agency and the upcoming 2017 NFL Draft.

After the BCS national championship game, the most popular name out of the draft is Clemson quarterback Deshaun Watson. However, North Carolina quarterback Mitch Trubisky would be a much better option for the Jets to consider in the first round.

To start off, Trubisky has all of the physical talents that a team could ask for in their franchise quarterback. Listed at 6’3″ inches, 220 pounds, Trubisky has a very good size to take punishing hits. Along with his frame, he has very good athleticism plus the arm strength and accuracy to make all the throws in any NFL playbook.

Along with these traits, Trubisky also has a very impressive pocket presence, which is necessary in order to be a successful NFL quarterback. When faced with intense pressure, which Trubisky saw a lot of, he stands right in the pocket to make passes as his fearless attitude is on display. His athleticism also helps him with sticky situations in the pocket as he is very good at escaping with his legs to extend plays.

Trubisky’s downfalls as a prospect come in the mechanical and mental aspects of the game. When it comes to mechanics, footwork will be something that Trubisky definitely has to improve on to reach an NFL level. In the mental aspect, Trubisky struggles against disguised coverage after the snap, which can lead to a lot of turnovers.

Another thing that must be considered with Trubisky is the system that he played in during his college years at North Carolina. During this time period, the twenty-year-old did not take any snaps from under center. He ran a college spread system, which will make it a difficult yet typical transition into a pro-style system in the pros.

With all of these factors being considered, it is clear that Trubisky is the top quarterback in this year’s draft class and a top option for the Jets in the first round. He is a prospect with plenty of talent and upside. It will be interesting to see if he is in the Jets future plans.

