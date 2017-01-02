Minnesota Vikings vs Chicago Bears: The good, bad, and ugly from week 17

The Minnesota Vikings capped off the season with a 38-10 win over the Chicago Bears.

The Minnesota Vikings beat the Chicago Bears to avoid a losing season and give fans hope for next year. I question whether the Bears were really interested in playing today, but either way, the Vikings gave the home crowd plenty to cheer about.

No win is every really perfect and today was no exception. No game is ever really meaningless either. The Vikings head to the offseason with a lot of decisions to be made.

Which players should be brought back, which should be brought in, and who to add through the draft? We’ll burn up plenty of conversation in the weeks ahead but for now, closing out Week 17 is necessary.

There were plenty of takeaways from the final Minnesota Vikings’ game of the season. Plenty of good, some bad, and even a few ugly items.

Shall we dig in?

The Good

Offensive Line

The offensive line wasn’t perfect, but this might’ve been their best performance since the Minnesota Vikings were 5-0. It’s tough to complain about the unit when Sam Bradford’s numbers were so good today. Bradford had a decent pocket to step into on most plays and there were some running lanes. Joe Berger’s return was a sight for many sore eyes and he played extremely well at left guard. The Vikings made a great choice leaving Nick Easton at center as he’s been a bright spot among all the changes. Another bright spot might be Rashod Hill.

Minnesota opted to sub in Hill for TJ Clemmings rather than slide Jeremiah Sirles over to left tackle. Hill was a pleasant surprise, allowing zero pressures in 48 snaps. Awfully impressive for a practice squad player who has only been with the team since mid-November.

Xavier Rhodes

Xavier Rhodes may be the best cover corner in the NFL and he’ll soon be paid like it. Much like he did Jordy Nelson in the second half last week, Rhodes completely shut down Alshon Jeffrey today. Matt Barkley stared down Jeffrey on earlier pass plays, but the separation was non-existent. Not only did Xavier snag an interception, but he led all Minnesota Vikings’ defensive backs with four tackles.

Vikings beat the Bears 38-10 Top-graded players

CB Trae Waynes 87.7

CB Xavier Rhodes 86.1

TE Kyle Rudolph 82.6

QB Sam Bradford 81#CHIvsMIN pic.twitter.com/5WaOjYz9f3 — Pro Football Focus (@PFF) January 1, 2017

Rhodes has been nothing short of a bargain with a cap hit under $2.5 million. That number rises to just above $8 million next season, his final year under contract with the Vikings. Extending Rhodes to a deal that includes a lot of guaranteed money and more manageable cap hit is on the way. Minnesota will obviously want a deal done sooner than later, which is every reason to cut Adrian Peterson and avoid his $18 million commitment.

Sam Bradford

Remember when the Vikings swung the Bradford trade and everybody cracked jokes about how quick he’d get injured? It’s ironic, almost poetic that Bradford has been among the healthiest and most productive Vikings this season. We’ve spent some time criticizing Bradford’s tendency to throw short, but today’s game was a reminder of what he can do with decent protection.

Most are aware the Vikings’ quarterback now owns the NFL’s single season record (71.6) for completion percentage. It’s a small token for an otherwise disastrous season, but one well worth it. Bradford has proven himself to be more than just a stopgap. Things get really interesting at the position if and when Teddy Bridgewater heals.

Sam Bradford declines to speculate on being #Vikings’ starting QB in 2017 https://t.co/VGpy3sjMkW pic.twitter.com/tHjVUtR2eg — Pioneer Press (@PioneerPress) January 2, 2017

We’ll have to keep all this in mind when the Eagles are making that first round pick come April.

The Bad

More Cordarrelle misconception

It took all of 15 seconds following Cordarrelle Patterson’s 39-yard catch for a fan to suggest the Vikings should to re-sign him. It was Cordarrelle’s only catch in the game, but enough to mislead many into thinking he’s worthy of another contract. Patterson’s only other target was the interception thrown by Sam Bradford in the back of the end zone. Some will argue Bradford’s throw was off, but I think Patterson cut off his route. If the throw was bad, then Patterson should have made an effort to knock the ball down.

Nothing about Patterson’s one catch in today’s game changes the Minnesota Vikings’ offseason plans. Many fans continue to reject the idea Patterson doesn’t return next season, but there’s simply more pressing needs. Cordarrelle’s sock game is strong, but he is way down on the list of Rick Spielman’s offseason priorities.

Captain Munnerlyn

I don’t know what his deal is but over the past few games, Munnerlyn has looked very geared down. He certainly hasn’t played like a guy who is heading into free agency. Munnerlyn made three tackles on the day but trailed Clay Meredith on a majority of plays. Meredith was starting to make noise for Chicago in the first half, only to be shut down by Trae Waynes for much of the second.

Munnerlyn said after the game that he prefers to return to Minnesota for next season. After today, I’m not sure the Vikings want him back.

Cordarrelle Patterson, Captain Munnerlyn among those hoping to re-sign with #Vikings. https://t.co/CNi7i03D0K — Chris Tomasson (@christomasson) January 2, 2017

Thielen fell short

Adam Thielen was well-covered on the day and limited to one catch for seven yards. We can’t fault the Vikings or Sam Bradford as they tried to feed him the ball. Several completions to Kyle Rudolph were actually the result of Thielen being well-covered down the field. It’s a shame he fell four yards short of 1,000 for the season because we’d all agree no player deserved it more. Knowing Thielen; however, he’s happy to have the win and will head to the offseason as a restricted free agent.

Cordarrelle Patterson homers have to understand how unlikely it is the Vikings bring both players back for 2017. Expect the Vikings to make re-signing a Thielen a priority, knowing other clubs will have their eye on the former-undrafted receiver.

The Ugly

The Bears defense

As much as I enjoy giving the Minnesota Vikings credit, the reality is they beat up on a disenfranchised Bears defense. From the missed tackle on Jerick McKinnon’s first touchdown to countless poor coverage on Kyle Rudolph, it was clear from the opening drive that Chicago had checked out.

Go back to Week 7 to remember what the motivated Bears defense looks like. That group sacked Bradford five times and completely stifled the Vikings on 3rd downs. Today’s Bears failed to record a sack, much less generate pressure against the 9th variation of a Minnesota offensive line.

Anthony Barr

Anthony Barr was arguably the most unnoticeable Minnesota Vikings’ defender on the field Sunday. I don’t recall the former Pro Bowler doing anything positive until he tipped Matt Barkley’s fumble in the 4th quarter. One of his worst plays came during the Bears’ earlier drive. It was on the 4th-and-1 play that Barr over-pursued Jordan Howard and stuck a hand out in a weak attempt to make contact.

Zimmer recently called out Barr for his tendency to “coast a little bit”. Sunday was another game in which the Barr seemed to be going through the motions. I can’t think of a player that needs a bounce-back 2017 more than Barr.

US Bank Stadium protest

How infuriating to spend hard-earned money on a game at the Vikings’ new stadium, only to have your view obstructed by a giant, painted bed sheet. Social media was buzzing over the incident, but not for the reasons the protesters had mind. Rather than discussing the protest, fans across Twitter were more curious how a humongous banner made it into the stadium. Even better, how in the heck did the protesting duo manage to climb to the stadium rafters so unopposed?

Hmmm…we use US Bank. Two pipeline protesters arrested after hanging banner in US Bank Stadium during Vikings game https://t.co/EWWwhCVv4e — Deb Bissen (@DebBissen) January 2, 2017

My gripe was one protester and his vintage Vikings’ Brett Favre jersey. As if the current season wasn’t enough of an insult…a random guy dangling from the rafters has to trigger that 2009-10 post-traumatic stress. Thanks.

Now, the Minnesota Vikings will move onto what should be on action-packed offseason full of speculation and intrigue.

