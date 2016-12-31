Minnesota Vikings vs Chicago Bears: How to watch live or stream online
What time, channel and day is the Minnesota Vikings vs Chicago Bears week 17 game on TV and who are the referees and announcers? Find out how to watch live!
The Minnesota Vikings may be eliminated from the playoff picture, but that doesn’t mean that the season is over yet. There is still one game remaining on their schedule, and that is a home contest against the Chicago Bears.
For many fans, this game has been deemed as meaningless, but there are a lot of players who will be playing for their NFL future, season/career milestones, contract escalators, or pride. For them, a great performance here could mean a lot.
So where can fans watch or listen to the game between the Vikings and Bears? Get that information and much, much more in the details below.
Game Info
- Game: Minnesota Vikings (7-8) vs Chicago Bears (3-12)
- Location: U.S. Bank Stadium at Minneapolis, Minnesota
- Date: Sunday, January 1, 2017
- Time: 12:00 pm CT
- Weather: -indoors- no impact
- Injury report: As shared on TVA
- Keys to victory: As shared on TVA
- Bovada betting spread: Vikings -6 (-115)
- Officiating crew according to Football Zebras: Head official Terry McAulay, umpire Undrey Wash, head linesman Jerry Bergman, line judge Tom Stephan, field judge Rick Patterson, side judge Jonah Monroe, and back judge Rich Martinez.
Places to watch the Game LIVE
- National broadcast: -none-
- Local broadcast: FOX
- Local Broadcast coverage map: 506 Sports
- Minneapolis broadcast: 9 KMSP / 10 WFTC
- Online By Subscription: NFL Sunday Ticket
- Canadian broadcast: -no info-
- UK broadcast: -not on SKY Sports-
- American Forces Network: -no live broadcast-
Broadcast information:
- Announcers: Dick Stockton and David Diehl
- Radio Info: Sirius 83/XM 226 or Sirius Online 818, Vikings Radio Network, KFAN-FM 100.3/KTLK-AM 1130
Don’t miss the week 17 action between the Chicago Bears and Minnesota Vikings. This is the last time the team will be on the field as a unit this season, which makes it important for fans to say farewell to the 2016 season in style.