Minnesota Vikings trip to Green Bay off to a slippery start

The Minnesota Vikings plane couldn’t make a proper landing in Wisconsin, sliding off the taxiway at Appleton International Airport on December 23, 2016.

It seems as though things are already going wrong for the Minnesota Vikings. On their way to their game in Green Bay, Wisconsin, their airplane had some issues that left the team stranded for a little while.

As reported on Wisconsin’s FOX 11 News website, the team airplane came in for a landing and was met with some slippery conditions, causing the plane to slide off the taxiway and become stuck in the snow.

FOX News says the plane slide happened at approximately 5:30 p.m. central time at Appleton International Airport Friday according to the Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office, delaying the team’s exit.

The team confirmed the incident involving the ice and snow on their official Twitter account as well:

While taxiing after a safe landing, the team plane slid off the runway and became stuck. We are waiting patiently to exit the plane. — Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) December 24, 2016

There were no other injuries or complications from the incident reported, however losing control of an airplane and sliding into a bank of snow can be a scary experience. Thankfully, it was just some time that was lost exiting the plane.

Previously, the Minnesota Vikings Twitter account shared a photo from the team getting off the bus and boarding the plane in Minnesota with smiles on their faces for the short flight.

Hopefully, the Vikings week 16 game will go much smoother. They will need to defeat the Green Bay Packers in order to have a chance of keeping their playoff hopes alive, as they will need to win the rest of their games and get a little help to get a Wild Card spot.

Minnesota Vikings fans had better keep their fingers crossed that the football field at Lambeau Field doesn’t have the same kind of icy reception for the team when they play on Saturday, December 24, 2016.

This article originally appeared on