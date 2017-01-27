Cris Carter reacts to report Teddy Bridgewater will miss the entire 2017 season

Vikings quarterback Teddy Bridgewater missed all of 2016 with a serious knee injury he suffered in training camp, and a report from Bleacher Report’s Jason Cole states that his 2017 season is in jeopardy, as well.

Doctors have reportedly told the team that the shortest recovery time for that type of injury is 19 months, which would mean that Bridgewater wouldn’t be fully recovered until March of 2018.

Cris Carter joined Nick Wright on “The Herd” Friday, and tried to process what this could mean for Bridgewater’s Vikings career.

“When people talked about Minnesota, they traded the one and the four for Sam Bradford, the reason why was they thought it was at least a year injury,” Carter said. “And Sugarman, their trainer, if he didn’t have the expertise and he wasn’t right there on the spot, there could have been permanent nerve damage to the knee. … There were guys at practice who were throwing up, there were guys who were crying. It was something that you can’t prepare yourself to see. It was a horrific injury.

“I think that he will play again. … But I wouldn’t be surprised if he didn’t play for the Vikings ever again.”

The Vikings finished 8-8 in 2016, but Sam Bradford did set the single-season NFL record for completion percentage at 71.6. He finished the season with 3,877 yards, 20 touchdowns and five interceptions, and is under contract in Minnesota for one more season.