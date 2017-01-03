Minnesota Vikings sign 3 more players to Reserve/Futures deals

The Minnesota Vikings have signed tackle Reid Fragel, kicker Marshall Koehn and punter Tylor Symmank to Reserve/Futures contracts for the 2017 season.

Now that the 2016 NFL season is done for 20 of the 32 teams in the league, it is time for them to look forward to next season. That means accumulating more talented players for training camp and competition going forward, and the Minnesota Vikings have been doing just that.

The team announced yesterday that 9 players were signed to Reserve/Futures deals, but the team wasn’t done there. Three more players were added to that group on Tuesday, January 3, 2017.

According to the official Minnesota Vikings website, tackle Reid Fragel from Ohio State, kicker Marshall Koehn from Iowa, and punter Taylor Symmank from Texas Tech were all signed to deals as well.

It is interesting to see the Vikings bringing in a kicker, since the team released Blair Walsh this season and Kai Forbath has done a solid job after his signing. However, the team may be looking for younger prospects or kickers with stronger legs to take over the position for the 2017 season.

The situation is similar with the signing of Symmank. Although Jeff Locke had a couple of games where he struggled punting the football, overall he had a very solid season after changing his technique during the previous offseason.

As for Fragel, this is a signing that just makes sense. Minnesota will likely be looking at a lot of offensive tackles this offseason to try to find someone who can fill the huge need left by the retirement of Phil Loadholt and the injuries to Matt Kalil, Jake Long, and Andre Smith. Even if he doesn’t end up making the team or practice squad, it is smart to evaluate the talent.

Best of luck to Reid Fragel, Marshall Koehn , and Taylor Symmank going forward and huge congratulations go out to them for landing with an NFL team. Hopefully they can all flourish with the Minnesota Vikings and make a name for themselves this preseason.

