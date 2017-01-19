Minnesota Vikings reportedly hire Clancy Barone as tight ends coach

The Minnesota Vikings have reportedly added another offensive minded coach, grabbing former Broncos offensive line coach Clancy Barone to work with tight ends.

The NFL offseason is in full swing for many teams, and that means there will be changes all over the place. From the management and coaching staff all the way to the players, there is bound to be some kind of turnover on every team looking to improve, and the Minnesota Vikings are no different.

Recently, 1500ESPN shared a report that the team will be bringing in former Denver Broncos offensive line coach Clancy Barone to take over as the team’s tight ends coach, filling the gap left by the promotion of Pat Shurmur.

1500ESPN also shared a tweet from Mike Klis of 9News who covers the Denver Broncos discussing the hire:

Clancy Barone wasn't unemployed for long. Former Broncos offensive line coach, Barone has agreement to become Vikings new TE coach. #9sports — Mike Klis (@MikeKlis) January 18, 2017

Barone has a solid resume, working his way from his beginning as the offensive line coach at American River College to being the offensive line coach for the world champion Denver Broncos.

He got his NFL start in 2004 with the Atlanta Falcons, once again working with the offensive line. From there, he made the jump to tight ends coach and moved to coaching for San Diego for two years before landing with the Broncos.

The reported new tight ends coach for the Vikings has coached in an NFC Championship game, 2 Super Bowls, 3 AFC Championship games, and 4 Pro Bowls. At 54 years old, he brings a lot of coaching experience and offensive knowledge to the team.

Having a tight ends coach who has also been an offensive line coach is helpful in many ways. Particularly, he can work to improve the pass and run blocking of Kyle Rudolph, Rhett Ellison, and David Morgan.

Although this news has not yet been confirmed by the team, Minnesota Vikings fans should expect the announcement soon. Congratulations to Clancy Barone on joining the Vikings and best of luck in the years to come.

