Minnesota Vikings place Andrew Sendejo on IR, sign Isaac Fruechte

The Minnesota Vikings have placed Andrew Sendejo on injured reserve while signing Isaac Fruechte to the main roster for week 17 against the Chicago Bears.

Heading into week 17 of the NFL season, the Minnesota Vikings needed to make a couple of transactions in order to have a good roster in place to take on the Chicago Bears at U.S. Bank Stadium.

With 3 wide receivers on the injury report as questionable or worse, the team brought in Isaac Fruechte to help fill potential holes. Fans should be familiar with Fruechte since he has put together some encouraging preseason efforts.

The team was able to add the wide receiver since they placed safety Andrew Sendejo on injured reserve. Sendejo was already ruled out of the game on Friday’s injury report with a knee issue, so the team doesn’t lose a potential player with the transaction.

These moves were announced on the official Minnesota Vikings website. Here is what the team had to say about bringing in Fruechte:

“Fruechte, a Caledonia native and former Golden Gopher, spent 2015 on the Vikings practice squad after joining the team as an undrafted free agent. He spent the 2016 offseason with the Vikings and rejoined Minnesota’s practice squad in September after a brief stint on the Lions practice squad.”

It will be interesting to see if the Vikings put Fruechte in as a wide receiver during this game, but that will likely depend on the status of the pass catchers on the injury report.

Congratulations to Isaac Fruechte on being signed to the Minnesota Vikings active roster. Also, we at The Viking Age would like to wish Andrew Sendejo a full recovery so he can return for the 2017 stronger than ever!

