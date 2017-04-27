Minnesota Vikings NFL draft picks: 2017 round-by-round results, grades

The Minnesota Vikings season got off to an interesting start with the injury to Teddy Bridgewater before the year started and the team acquiring Sam Bradford. Minnesota started 5–0 with Bradford before stumbling to an 8–8 record and missing the playoffs.

How will they use their picks in the NFL draft? We’re breaking down every selection below.

Andy Benoit breaks down Minnesota's biggest draft need: Pass-rushing defensive tackle. Aside from a few spots along the interior offensive line, the Vikings don’t have any glaring weaknesses. And those O-line spots can be filled by middle-tier players because Minnesota is likely to employ a quick-strike passing game and inside zone running game (which means double-team blocks up front). Both tactics relieve stress off an O-linemen. So another idea for how to use their first pick: nickel defensive tackle. There are reports that Sharrif Floyd’s knee injury could be career-ending. Tom Johnson and Shamar Stephen are both in contract years. Ex-Packer Datone Jones signed for only one season. Brian Robison, who moves inside from defensive end on passing downs, is likely on his last leg. A gap-penetrating defensive tackle, preferably one with power (think Geno Atkins), would help keep this defense near the top of the league.

Chris Burke’s mock first-round selection: The Vikings do not have a first-round pick after sending their pick to Philadelphia last season to acquire Sam Bradford.

Here's the full list of picks the Vikings hold in the 2017 draft, which will be updated as each selection is made.

Round 2, Pick 16 (No. 48 overall)

Round 3, Pick 15 (No. 79)

Round 3, Pick 22 (No. 86) (From Miami)

Round 4, Pick 14 (No. 120)

Round 4, Pick 22 (No. 128) (From Miami)

Round 5, Pick 16 (No. 160)

Round 6, Pick 15 (No. 199)

Round 7, Pick 14 (No. 232)

This article originally appeared on