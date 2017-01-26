Minnesota Vikings launch Vikings Women Advisory Board

The Minnesota Vikings are looking to improve their relationship with female fans by creating the 7-person Vikings Women Advisory Board.

Being connected to fans has been one of the top priorities for the Minnesota Vikings for many years. The team has created great programs to give back to fans and have one of the most interactive social media teams in the NFL.

Now, the franchise is taking things one step further by looking to strengthen their relationship with female fans through a new group called the Vikings Women Advisory Panel, which they announced in a blast email and on the team’s official website.

Vikings chief operating officer Kevin Warren is excited about the initiative, citing the importance of women not only as fans, but with roles inside the franchise as well.

“Women are critical to the success of the Vikings both internally and externally as they comprise a significant portion of our fan base and play a valuable role in multiple positions throughout the organization.”

The Vikings Women Advisory Panel is composed of 7 women, each of whom bring their own unique talents to the team and have a widespread influence throughout Minnesota.

Tami Krause – Director of Vikings Women

Amy Becker – VP of Donaldson Company

Bridget Brennan – Founder/CEO of Female Factor

Barbara Butts Williams – Capella University

Sheila Oliver – VP/GM of Fox9

Jennifer Smith – Innovative Office Solutions

Lindsay Whalen – Minnesota Lynx

More can be learned about these individuals and their influence on the community on the official Vikings website. The organization is listed as having the following goal:

“Vikings Women is primarily focused on three areas: improving the female fan experience/engagement, positively impacting the community and empowering women in the workforce.”

Minnesota Vikings can sign up for more information about the Vikings Women Advisory Board, go to the organization’s official website and sign up for the newsletter, which has options for volunteering, events, discounts, offers, rewards, and more.

This article originally appeared on