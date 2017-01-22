Minnesota Vikings have #1 defensive touchdown of 2016

The Minnesota Vikings took advantage of opportunities on defense, which were highlighted in a video from the official NFL YouTube account.

The Minnesota Vikings made some astounding plays on defense during the 2016 NFL season. Their unit as a whole took another step in establishing themselves as a stingy unit, but was also able to take advantage of turnovers.

There were several times the Vikings were able to get a takeaway and do great things with it this season, but recently the NFL did a countdown of the top 25 defensive touchdowns and a play from Minnesota earned their #1 spot.

The play in question was during the team’s week 11 win over the Arizona Cardinals. Marching toward the end zone, it appeared as though Arizona was going to put some points on the board before a potential touchdown pass from Carson Palmer was intercepted.

Cornerback Xavier Rhodes stepped in front of the receiver and caught the ball. After that, the young defensive back got to show off his speed, cruising the entire length of the field to complete his pick-6.

The Vikings also had other plays on the countdown.

The #20 play was the bad handoff that happened in week 1 against the Tennessee Titans. Danielle Hunter scooped the ball up off the ground and brought it all the way for the score.

#18 featured the week 8 game in Chicago where a strip sack of Matt Barkley that Anthony Barr pushed free only to be scooped up by Everson Griffen and returned for a touchdown.

The fact that the Minnesota Vikings have three plays in the top 25 defensive touchdowns of 2016 as ranked by the NFL is amazing. It just shows how great this team can be and gives a lot of hope for the future of the franchise. Watch the full video HERE.

