Minnesota Vikings draft notes: 2017 Senior Bowl practice, day two

The Senior Bowl festivities continued Wednesday as day two kicked off. Many players looked to build off their strong starts, while others looked to catch the eyes of scouts.

The second day of the Senior Bowl was underway, as the North team, led by Chicago Bears head coach John Fox, practiced first. Since Cleveland Browns head coach Hue Jackson and the South team practiced first on day one, it is Senior Bowl tradition to swap practice times each day.

Some notable prospects continued to shine, taking advantage of coaching from the Browns and Bears coaching staff. While others continued to show that they are a step below the competition.

The beauty of the Senior Bowl is that it obviously gives scouts insight on players abilities, but it also shows how prospects take coaching, along with how they adjust once they are able to apply the advice they receive from NFL coaches.

Who were some of the winners and losers of each position group from day two in Mobile?

Quarterback

The weather was a sunny 70 degrees inside Ladd-Peebles Stadium, but the wind seemed to be a factor. An unexpected aspect that scouts loved to see because it challenges quarterbacks overall arm strength.

Iowa quarterback C.J. Beathard looked to be more comfortable today in the 11-on-11 portion of practice. Considering that he is one of the few signal-callers participating in the Senior Bowl that consistently took reps in a pro-style system in college, where he had to take snaps from under the center, it made his transition a lot smoother. He completed an accurate 15-yard dig-route over the middle to Eastern Washington wide receiver Cooper Kupp.

Pittsburgh quarterback Nathan Peterman continued to separate himself from the rest of the North’s passers, showing consistent accuracy by putting the ball exactly where it needed to be for his intended targets.

Quarterback Sefo Liufau’s arm strength isn’t great and he was wildly inaccurate from time to time. The former Colorado product threw an inaccurate pass low to Toledo’ Michael Roberts when the 6-foot-6 tight end was only five-yards away from him, resulting in an incompletion.

Former Tiffin signal-caller Antonio Pipkin seemed to be a lot more relaxed today compared to day one. He was in rhythm with his receivers, delivering the ball on time and with accuracy. He had a beautiful throw down the seam to Evan Engram during the team session. You can see the football jumping out of his hand, which is the sign of a strong arm.

Tennessee quarterback Josh Dobbs’ arm talent continued to surprisingly impress me. He was easily the best of the South quarterbacks throughout practice. He made every throw possible, even a bootleg to his left, Dobbs threw a 20-yard dart down the sideline. One of my biggest questions with Dobbs was his inaccuracy in stretches, but he has proven me wrong through the first two days.

Running Back/Fullback

Toledo’s Kareem Hunt showed that he should be in the conversation as the best running back in Mobile. After a nice catch off of a pitch from Liufau, Hunt shook Michigan cournerback Jourdan Lewis out of his shoes on the perimeter for what would have been a gain of at least 20 yards.

BYU running back Jamaal Williams put together another solid day in the team-run and pass protection sessions. Just as he has showed on film, he’s proven to be a one-cut, north-south type of running back. My biggest concern with Williams for the Vikings though is that he hasn’t shown the ability to consistently run from the offset shotgun. Williams is at his best when he is behind the QB, seven-yards deep, allowing him to gain a full head of steam while attacking the line-of-scrimmage downhill.

San Diego State running back Donnell Pumphrey is one of the smallest players in Mobile and the team that drafts him must find a way to utilize his ability all over the field. Only being 5-foot-8, 169 pounds, he can not be an every down back. Instead, he must be used as a gadget player.

Wide Receivers/Tight Ends

An early morning addition prior to day-two was Air Force receiver Jalen Robinette. He got right into the swing of the Senior Bowl festivities. Not shying away from the competition, he threw himself right into the fire. Even though it was his first day of practice, Robinette didn’t shy away from the opposition. Just like his body frame, he played big on multiple occasions, showing off his tremendous catch radius and ball skills.

Cooper Kupp continued to distance himself from the competition as he showed that his route-running is very advanced. His steps are quick, his ability to re-direct is sharp and his hands are very good. Kupp is quickly making critics forget his “small school” label. There are whispers that he is starting to enter himself into the first-round conversation.

East Carolina wide receiver Zay Jones put together another impressive day. The NCAA all-time leader in receptions (399) showed exactly why he was such. He showed clean routes, reliable hands and plenty of explosiveness throughout the second day of practice.

Although not talked about a lot by many to this point, Florida International tight end Jonnu Smith stood out. He routinely created separation on his routes, while also showing good technique in pass protection. In a loaded tight end class, the ability to consistently block might be what separates the bunch.

Michael Roberts got off to another hot start as the second day of practice began. He somewhat leveled off during the back-stretch of practice though. Dropping a pass during the team session and missing a block.

Syracuse wide receiver Amba Etta-Tawo struggled catching the ball today. He had multiple concentration drops throughout the practice. He did not have this problem during day-one.

Despite his small size (5-foot-7, 175 pounds) Louisiana Tech shifty slot receiver Trent Taylor stood out in the two-point conversion portion of practice. He wins on his routes with quickness, and at times Taylor seemed like a blur to defenders.

Michigan wide receiver Amara Darboh continues to quietly put together a solid week of practices. His compact and muscular build has translated to the field, as he has continuously made contested catches.

Grambling wide receiver Chad WIlliams made a nice catch in double coverage as he continued to build off his strong first day, demonstrating his ability to catch in traffic.

LSU wide receiver Travin Dural’s competitiveness stood out. He drew an offensive pass interference call, but his edge and violence that he plays with was evident in his route-running.

With Alabama tight end O.J. Howard receiving most of the buzz from day-one, Mississippi tight end Evan Engram created some momentum as scouts project him to be best suited as an H-Back in the NFL. He caught the ball well during day-two.

Offensive Line

The biggest news happened prior to the start of day two as Forrest Lamp’s agent Erik Burkhardt tweeted that his client suffered a high ankle sprain during the first day of practice. The Western Kentucky offensive tackle’s status for the remainder of the Senior Bowl is uncertain, but Burkhardt added that Lamp would stay in Mobile for team meetings and other planned activities. Had it been a regular season game, he would’ve played, but since the Senior Bowl is simply an all-star game, Burkhardt felt it was best if his client rested the ankle.

Western Ky OL Forrest Lamp, a guy many are high on, got hurt. Won’t practice today, might sit out Senior Bowl. From agent @ErikBurkhardt: pic.twitter.com/6iqZ35Iq0Z — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) January 25, 2017

Another injury that was suffered was to Isaac Asiata, cousin of Vikings running back Matt Asiata. The Utah offensive lineman’s injury was listed as a pulled hamstring. He is reportedly headed home from the Senior Bowl to prevent further damage.

Western Michigan offensive tackle Taylor Moton continued to impress, showing his aggressiveness and strong base strength. In a one-on-one rep against Illinois defensive end Dawuane Smoot, the talented right tackle locked out the edge rusher and he was unable to move. Once Moton struck a violent punch into his chest, Smoot was unable to make a counter-move. Moton was one of the most impressive prospects overall during the second day of practices.

Jordan Morgan of Kutztown stood out during the team portion, pancaking Michigan linebacker Ben Gedeon. The small-school product showed a bit of a mean streak and nastiness on the second level of the defense throughout practice.

North team centers put together a very nice. Baylor’s Kyle Fuller and West Virginia’s Tyler Orlosky consistently showed that they were able to hold their own against the North’s defensive lineman.

Finally showing glimpses of what scouts raved about on film, Troy offensive tackle Antonio Garcia had a much better day. His performance was still inconsistent but he had his best rep of the Senior Bowl against Kansas State defensive end Jordan Willis. It is clear that Garcia is a developmental left tackle, but within two years he looks to be an NFL blind side protector.

Kentucky center Jon Toth was a lot more consistent in today’s practice than the first day. While playing center in the one-on-one session, he didn’t lose a rep.

LSU center Ethan Pocic was outstanding, continuing to show that he is one of the best offensive lineman at the Senior Bowl. Pocic is solidifying himself as a top-40 pick.

Defensive Line

Ohio defensive end Tarell Basham had a nice day. Showing his tremendous ball get-off skills on multiple occasions.

Tanoh Kpassagnon showed his speed upfield multiple times. The Villanova edge rusher is the definition of a “Mike Zimmer guy”. He’s long (6-foot-7), with a lot of tools that he doesn’t know how to properly use yet. He had a really good rep in the one-on-one period against Kentucky offensive lineman Jon Toth.

“Can’t win inside, only around the edge”. Tanoh countered that here. Quick fake step outside then exploded inside w/ strong rip. Great rep pic.twitter.com/GV6mwIkOYY — Trevor Sikkema (@TampaBayTre) January 26, 2017

Montravius Adams created quite the buzz prior to the South’s evening practice. The Auburn defensive tackle has put together two solid days and he has a lot of momentum heading into the final day of practice.

Surrounded by potential first-round picks in Jonathan Allen and Tim Williams, three technique Dalvin Tomlinson seemed to be the forgotten man along the Alabama front-four in 2016. But Tomlinson has created a name for himself among the South interior defensive lineman. In a rep against Miami guard Danny Isidora, Tomlinson showed a powerful bull-rush, sending Isidora to the ground.

Youngstown State defensive end Derek Rivers put together another solid performance. Among the edge rushers, he seemed to hold up the best against the run despite weighing in at a light 250 pounds. Rivers also demonstrated extreme explosiveness off the edge when rushing the passer.

Linebacker

Stud. That is the only way to properly describe how Temple linebacker Haason Reddick looked on day-two. He caught the eyes of many during the competitive part of practice. Primarily during the one-on-one pass coverage session against the running backs. Being that Reddick played primarily as an edge rusher at Temple, dropping into coverage was a completely new concept for him. You could not tell it was foreign to Reddick as he looked comfortable out in space.

Haason Reddick just had a strong stretch of reps. pic.twitter.com/6j26aqbTFn — Chris Burke (@ChrisBurke_SI) January 25, 2017

Florida linebacker Alex Anzalone was another name that had a nice day. He consistently flashed during the 11-on-11 team session. Talent has never been the question with Anzalone. The biggest concern with him is his durability, as he appeared in just two games in 2015 and he missed six more games in 2016 due to injury. Due to his troubled injury history, Anzalone should be a late-round selection.

Defensive Back

The referees were busy throughout the South team practice as the defensive backs were very grabby, causing officials to throw their flags multiple times.

For the North team, there was a red-zone one-on-one route portion. The defensive backs struggled early on, repeatedly letting receivers inside and easily allowing catches.

Former Michigan cornerback Jourdan Lewis stood out in the red-zone portion with a textbook rep against Jalen Robinette. Showing elite ball skills, as Robinette had the ball in hand, Lewis reached in to break it up.

Former UConn safety Obi Melifonwu (6-foot-4) showed some explosiveness and range, running down a two-point conversion on the edge by Michigan running back De’veon Smith. Melifonwu is considered one of the biggest risers so far.

LSU product Tre’Davious White’s footwork and patience at the line-of-scrimmage is elite. He demonstrated that he has the fluidity, and recovery speed to maintain good man-to-man coverage against receivers.

Former San Diego State standout cornerback Damontee Kazee quickness and hand placement within in bump-and-run coverage was very efficient. In a matchup against Texas A&M wide receiver Josh Reynolds, he had a nice jam as he was unable to get past at the line-of-scrimmage. It is clear that Kazee is a lot more comfortable when he can get hands on receivers at the line-of-scrimmage.

He didn’t stand out much during the first practice, but Tennessee’s Cam Sutton played well in spurts.

One prospect who was a disappointment during day two was Florida State cornerback Marquez White. He needs to work on his transitions out of his backpedal as he seemed a bit stiff and late reactor to routes ran against him.

Remaining Senior Bowl practice schedule:

Thursday, January 26

12:15 pm – 2:15 pm (North)

3:00 pm – 5:00 pm (South)

