Minnesota Vikings draft notes: 2017 Senior Bowl practice, day three

The Senior Bowl festivities continued Thursday as day three kicked off. Many players looked to build off their strong starts, while others looked to catch the eyes of scouts.

Entering the final practice day, it was the last time both teams had to prepare for Saturday’s game. Both coaching staffs put a heavy emphasis on 11-on-11 team drills and situations.

Red-zone and two-minute situations were the sole focus.

Many scouts evaluate practices and very rarely stay for the actual Senior Bowl game. With most scouts expected to board a plane Friday morning, the final practice on Thursday was prospects last chance to perform in front of scouts.

Some players will be fortunate enough to earn an invitation to the NFL Combine, while some will not have the same luck. The last practice of the week was fast paced and short for both teams.

Who were some winners and losers from the final practice day inside Ladd-Peebles Stadium?

Quarterback

The North quarterbacks were put through no-huddle drills today to test their understanding of play terminology and how they adjusted to being in simulated game-like situations.

Senior Bowl executive director Phil Savage reported that former Tennessee quarterback Josh Dobbs will start for the South team in Saturday’s game. Dobbs has been the most impressive thrower from the South squad and he has been the first quarterback to start drills throughout the week.

Pittsburgh quarterback Nathan Peterman showed some pocket awareness, stepping up in the pocket and lobbing the ball up to East Carolina receiver Zay Jones. It was eventually broken up by West Virginia cornerback Rasul Douglas. Peterman continued to build on a strong week of practice.

After settling down in day-two, Iowa quarterback C.J. Beathard’s accuracy returned to its inconsistent ways during the 11-on-11 team portion of practice.

Colorado quarterback Sefo Liufau continued to struggle with his accuracy, as well as getting depth from under-center. You can tell that it is something he has never had to do in college.

Cal quarterback Davis Webb threw the ball very nicely on day-three, lofting a beautiful ball to the back pylon to Western Kentucky wide receiver Taywan Taylor.

Running Back/Fullbacks

Former Virginia Tech fullback Sam Rogers flashed in the pass-protection and team portion of practice. Making several nice blocks and key catches.

It was a quiet day from the North running backs, but Wisconsin’s Corey Clement was the lone bright spot throughout practice

BYU running back Jamaal Williams put together another nice practice. In the 11-on-11 team session of practice, he took an outside run to the perimeter for what would have been a gain of at least 25 yards.

Wide Receiver/Tight Ends

Syracuse standout receiver Amba Etta-Tawo dealt with a dislocated left middle finger entering the third day of practice. He still managed to participate on the final day.

Louisville receiver Jamari Staples missed the final practice due to a concussion suffered on day two.

Not known for his speed, Toledo tight end Michael Roberts continued to find ways to gain separation and get open. he had an impressive rep against Saint Francis’ Lorenzo Jerome.

Zay Jones has proven to be one of the most consistent receivers in Mobile. The East Carolina product ran a sluggo route against Iowa cornerback Desmond King, leaving him in his tracks. In the one-on-one portion, none of the North defensive backs could guard Jones.

Arkansas tight end Jeremy Sprinkle stood out for the first time on the final day. The biggest question surrounding Sprinkle is that scouts want to know why he was sent home early from the Belk Bowl. He reportedly was caught shoplifting.

In what’s considered a loaded tight end class Florida International tight end Jonnu Smith seemed to be the forgotten man in Mobile. He’s put together a nice stretch of practices catching the ball, but he continued to struggle in pass protection.

East-West Shrine Game standout and Drake tight end Eric Saubert was added to the Senior Bowl roster today.

South receivers really struggled in the one-on-one portion of practice. Having multiple dropped passes.

UNC wide receiver Ryan Switzer continued to show extreme quickness despite suffering an ankle injury on day-one.

Grambling receiver Chad Willliams continued his success despite being a late addition to the Senior Bowl roster. To end day-two, Williams and Miami safety Rayshawn Jenkins got into a scuffle. As a result of that, the Browns staff made them go against one another, resulting in Williams running right by Jenkins and catching a touchdown.

Former LSU receiver Travin Dural really struggled in the one-on-ones session. He had back-to-back drops.

Offensive Line

Bucknell offensive lineman Julie’n Davenport transitioned over to right tackle today. He started off the one-on-one session with a good rep against Illinois edge rusher Dawuane Smoot, but he struggled the rest of the period.

He’s been one of the best kept secrets at the Senior Bowl, but Kutztown offensive tackle Jordan Morgan stood out. Small-school prospects always have the most to prove because of competition questions, but Morgan proved that he belonged.

Moving to guard today, Baylor center Kyle Fuller struggled. A lot of times, scouts like to see offensive lineman play multiple positions throughout the week. Fuller showed on day-three that he is strictly a center.

After struggling with speed on the edge in the previous two practices, Pittsburgh tackle Adam Bisnowaty looked much more comfortable as an interior lineman. He was able to successfully mirror defenders and showed a violent punch. Being in the interior of the offensive front hides his limitations as being a below average athlete.

It seems as if this saying has become a broken record at this point, but Indiana guard Dan Feeney was once again solid throughout practice. He has shown that he is arguably the best interior offensive lineman in the draft.

Troy offensive tackle Antonio Garcia seemed to be much more comfortable and his performance has been on the upswing since day one.

Defensive Line

A player that made my watch list for the Vikings was UNC-Charlotte’s defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi. He once again showed his quickness and violent hand placement throughout the last day of practice.

Another small school standout from Youngstown State, Derek Rivers’ explosiveness and speed off of the edge was impressive. He ran right by Julie’n Davenport in a one-on-one rep.

Notre Dame defensive end Isaac Rochell looked good during the team portion, repeatedly beating North interior lineman and stopping the run in the backfield for minimal yards.

Former UCLA defensive tackle Eddie Vanderdoes is wild with his technique at times, but his motor and effort are never a concern.

Alabama defensive tackle Dalvin Tomlinson had easily his best day of the Senior Bowl on day three. He didn’t flash prior to the last practice, but in the one-on-one session against the offensive lineman, he showed some nice flashes.

Linebacker

Former Temple standout Hasson Reddick has without a doubt been one of the top-three best players in Mobile. On film, he’s shown the ability to put his hand in the dirt and be an edge rusher, while at the Senior Bowl, Reddick has shown he can play in space as a linebacker. He may be the one prospect has helped his draft stock the most in Mobile.

LSU linebacker Duke Riley was easy to notice. Being that he was wearing the no. 0 jersey and running sideline-to-sideline, Riley boosted his draft stock a bit on Thursday.

Defensive Back

LSU cornerback Tre’Davious White and Auburn safety Rudy Ford were ruled out for the rest of the Senior Bowl due to ankle injuries.

UConn safety Obi Melifonwu continued to build on the buzz he created on the first two days of practice. The First-team All-AAC selection is labeled as a “tweener”, meaning that he has the versatility to play multiple positions. Teams have to find out if he can play strong safety or linebacker. He’s drawn comparisons to Brandon Browner and Kam Chancellor.

The reviews from Mobile have been mixed on former Iowa cornerback Desmond King. One of the clear headliner names at the Senior Bowl, some believe he is a safety while others think he can stay at corner. Coming into 2016, King was seen as a consensus top-15 pick. Just like the opinions of his position at the next level, his draft stock is all over the place.

In individual drills, the North defensive backs did a drill to test their hip flexibility and ball skills. Michigan’s Jourdan Lewis and Boston College’s John Johnson clearly stood out above the rest of their counterparts, demonstrating their fluid hips and natural ball catching abilities.

West Virginia cornerback Rasul Douglas made his presence felt in the first 11-on-11 team session, breaking up back-to-back passes from Pittsburgh quarterback Nathan Peterman. Despite being a taller corner at 6-foot-2, Douglas shows smooth hips, good route recognition and quick re-direction skills.

San Diego State cornerback Damontae Kazee continued to show that he is a lot more comfortable when he is able to get hands on receivers at the line-of-scrimmage.

Remaining Senior Bowl schedule:

Senior Bowl game coverage will broadcast live on the NFL Network, Saturday Jan. 28 at 1:30 p.m. ET.

