Minnesota Vikings draft notes: 2017 Senior Bowl practice, day one

The first scheduled events of the 2017 Senior Bowl kicked off Tuesday. Who were some positional winners and losers from day one?

With the first day of the 2017 Reese’s Senior Bowl in the books, there were some prospects that stood out, while others seemed to be an early disappointment. Are there any that should intrigue the Minnesota Vikings?

The first event was the prospect weigh in. Rule number one at any scouting event is to never believe a prospects listed roster size by their institution. Schools have tendencies to boost a prospects measurements.

The weigh in was critical for many prospects. As expected there were many who matched their listed size, while others did not.

Now that you have had the opportunity to see the results from the weigh-in, here are some notes from each position.

Quarterback

Pittsburgh quarterback quickly showed that he was the best signal-caller in Mobile. He dominated the short-to-intermediate throws. Showing pinpoint accuracy and putting plenty of velocity behind his throws.

Despite the question marks surrounding his overall arm talent, Tennessee quarterback Josh Dobbs answered a lot of critics. He showed that he was able to successfully take snaps from under center, drop back and deliver throws on time. He had a successful first day of practice.

Cal quarterback Davis Webb validated what many saw on film, a very live arm. He consistently showed that he was able to make throws at all three levels, while also displaying touch on the deep ball.

Running Back/Fullback

The shocker of the day came at the weigh in with Toledo running back Kareem Hunt. Listed at 225 pounds, Hunt weighed in at 208. A lot lower than his roster listed weight. Despite that, the latest Draft Twitter crush proved to be exactly what he was on film. Showing impressive cuts, route-running and a one-hand catch that wowed the crowd in attendance.

Nice little one-handed snag here from Toledo RB Kareem Hunt pic.twitter.com/filD9dno3T — Trevor Sikkema (@TampaBayTre) January 24, 2017

A prospect that caught my eye was Wisconsin running back Corey Clement. He doesn’t wow you in any one particular area, but he’s just solid and knows how to get the job done in all phases.

BYU running back Jamaal Williams’ physical toughness was on full display. During the 11-on-11 team session, Williams broke through arm tackles on the first level of the defense on a few occasions. Defenders repeatedly tried to strip the ball from him, but he keep his feet and body moving through them.

Wide Receivers/Tight Ends

Texas A&M wide receiver Josh Reynolds got off to a rough start. During the early stages of practice he had two dropped passes, but he redeemed himself in the one-on-one period against the defensive backs. Reynolds showed his precise route-running and his ability to pluck the ball out of the air.

Despite being a late addition to the Senior Bowl roster, Grambling wide receiver Chad Williams looked like he belonged. Throughout the South team practice he stood out, showing good speed, crisp routes and strong hands on many occasions.

SDSU CB Damontae Kazee v. Grambling State WR Chad Williams. Heard a couple CBs buzzing about Williams during drills.#seniorbowl pic.twitter.com/mta3tx3Emi — Chase Goodbread (@ChaseGoodbread) January 24, 2017

Eastern Washington wide receiver Cooper Kupp is another prospect who was a big winner on day-one. Kupp simply could not be guarded by the North defensive backs. His moves at the line-of-scrimmage are efficient and there is no wasted motion in his routes.

UNC wide receiver Ryan Switzer is lightning quick. He could climb draft boards as a lethal slot receiver and punt returner.

O.J. Howard is the best prospect in Mobile and its not close. His demeanor, swagger and smoothness throughout practice proved it. Making multiple one-handed catches and showing off for scouts. Howard is a prospect that made drills look easy while dominating his competition. With a continued strong week, the former Alabama tight end could find himself in the Top-12 discussion in April.

Toledo tight end Michael Roberts continued to build off of the momentum he built from last weeks East/West Shrine Game. Not the fastest, but Roberts just naturally knows how to gain separation.

Offensive line

Coming into the Senior Bowl, the prospect who received the most hype was Western Kentucky offensive tackle Forrest Lamp. He lived up to the billing in his first practice session, showing what scouts raved about on film. Lamp showed his ability to gain natural leverage on defenders, his agile feet, combined with tremendous power.

LSU center Ethan Pocic got into a scuffle with Tulane defensive tackle Tanzel Smart during a offensive/defensive line one-on-one session. An edge and competitiveness that many scouts enjoyed seeing from players at those positions. Pocic had a very nice day, and many firmly believe he’s a day-one starter.

In my opinion, arguably the biggest winner from both teams was Indiana guard Dan Feeney. You rarely see an offensive lineman dominate his competition the way the former AP All-American did during today’s practice. Showing his very strong anchor, he shutdown Iowa defensive tackle Jaleel Johnson, who is considered the best interior defensive lineman at the Senior Bowl

A small school prospect many scouts wanted to see was Bucknell offensive tackle Julie’n Davenport. The former FCS standout struggled in his first taste of better competition. His strength and footwork looked a step below the rest. The team that drafts Davenport must understand that he’s raw and his technique needs a bit of work.

Outside of Dan Feeney and Forrest Lamp, another player who had an impressive practice is Western Michigan offensive tackle Taylor Moton. What was most impressive about Moton was his overpowering strength. Repeatedly stopping his matchup in their tracks and eventually knocking them to the ground.

Troy offensive tackle Antonio Garcia did not live up to the monumental hype he had leading up to the Senior Bowl. He proved to be a little lighter (293 pounds) than expected and he was inconsistent throughout the day. The biggest issue from Garcia was the ease of defensive lineman to get into his chest. He never swatted their hands down and recovered. They repeatedly continued to push him off of his spots causing him to struggle.

Defensive Line

Texas A&M defensive end Daeshon Hall was among one of the best players of the the entire day. Last season, Hall seemed to be overshadowed by his teammate, and the favorite to become the number one overall pick in April in Myles Garrett, but today he showed that he too was very talented off of the edge.

Daeshon Hall vs. Antonio Garcia. That first rep by Hall 👀 pic.twitter.com/huKkzA8JVo — Chris Burke (@ChrisBurke_SI) January 24, 2017

The Illinois duo of Carroll Phillips and Dawuane Smoot earned themselves some money. Both showed the ability to have a plan when rushing off of the edge. Look for both to continue to be prominent pass rushers throughout the week.

One of my biggest sleepers coming into the Senior Bowl was UNC-Charlotte defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi. Ranked as Pro Football Focus’ third-best (13.8%) interior lineman against the run, Ogunjobi showed tremendous get off and moves.

Iowa defensive tackle Jaleel Johnson proved that he’s arguably the best interior defensive lineman in Mobile. He is so quick for a player of his size.

Defensive tackle Eddie Vanderdoes stood out in certain spots during todays practice, but at some times he seemed to be a bit out of control. The former UCLA Bruin repeatedly lost his footing and his hand placement was all over the place, resulting in him falling to the ground.

Linebacker

Without a doubt the weakest position at the Senior Bowl, there are not any headlining names at the position. Although there are not many notable names, Temple linebacker Haason Reddick was one of the few who flashed. Playing his entire career primarily as a rush end, Reddick has now made the transition to linebacker. Scouts project him to be an outside linebacker at the next level.

This position will be one to keep an eye on. Mainly to see if anyone emerges in what is considered a weak group.

Defensive Back

LSU cornerback Tre’Davious White had an impressive first day of practice. He consistently showed smooth hips, and fluid transitions in and out of his backpedal.

Despite his grabby tendencies, West Virginia’s Rasul Douglas is a cornerback that stood out. Once he learns to trust his technique, he’s a prospect that will rise. Being that Douglas is 6-foot-2, with long arms and speed, teams will covet him.

Michigan cornerback Jourdan Lewis showed to be exactly what he was on tape. A shorter, but stingy corner. He was consistently hip-to-hip with receivers in coverage all while showing his ball skills.

Remaining Senior Bowl practice schedule:

Wednesday, January 25

12:15 pm – 2:15 pm (North)

3:00 pm – 5:00 pm (South)

Thursday, January 26

12:15 pm – 2:15 pm (North)

3:00 pm – 5:00 pm (South)

