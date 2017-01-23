Minnesota Vikings could struggle to keep assistant GM George Paton

George Paton has made his way up the ladder with the Minnesota Vikings, but other teams are temping the current assistant general manager with big jobs.

The Minnesota Vikings have been building the team through the draft and free agency ever since Rick Spielman took over as the team’s general manager in 2012. However. Spielman’s influence has helped to bring in another talented individual, George Paton.

Paton and Spielman go way back. They have worked together with both the Chicago Bears and Miami Dolphins before finding homes with the Vikings for the past decade. Now, this dynamic duo is in danger of being broken up.

There have already been multiple reports that the San Francisco 49ers are interested in making Paton their new general manager, but now it appears as though the Indianapolis Colts are expressing interest in him as well.

Within the Minnesota Vikings organization, there isn’t any more room to elevate Paton. He is currently the assistant general manager to Rick Spielman and has essentially hit the celing when it comes to his advancement.

Now, Paton will face a difficult decision. Does he leave a team he has helped build and has a personal investment to in order to take a bigger role in a franchise?

In the past, Paton has decided to stay in Minnesota and work closely with his friend Rick Spielman and the Minnesota Vikings. Examples of this is when he refused interviews with the Miami Dolphins, New York Jets and Chicago Bears to stay with the Vikings.

However, in the NFL talented individuals are a hot commodity. If the right offer is on the table, it would be hard for Paton to turn down a franchise desperate to have him at the helm.

It will be interesting to see if George Paton finally decides to make the jump to becoming a general manager or if he will once again stick by the Minnesota Vikings and his friend Rick Spielman. Only time will tell.

