Minnesota Vikings coaches lead team to victory in East-West Shrine Game

George Edwards and other members of the Minnesota Vikings coaching staff led the West to victory during the 92nd annual East-West Shrine Game.

Fans who tuned in to watch the 92nd annual East-West Shrine Game on Saturday, January 21, 2016 didn’t get to see a lot of scoring, but they did get to see the Minnesota Vikings coaching staff get a in for the West in a 10-3 win in front of the audience in St. Petersburg, Florida.

Handling the coaching duties for the West during the game were several Vikings staff members, including defensive coordinator George Edwards and assistants Kevin Stefanski, Hank Fraley and Andrew Janocko.

Stefanski was recently announced as the team’s new quarterbacks coach, but served as the West offensive coordinator in the game. The game’s only touchdown was scored by running back Taquan “Smoke” Mizzell on a designed run.

Defensively, there were several prospects who turned heads. In particular, UCLA cornerback Fabian Moreau did wonders for his stock, raising his draft stock to where NFL Network’s Daniel Jeremiah believes he could be a first round selection.

But having the Vikings coaches at the East-West Shrine Game is a huge advantage going into the 2017 NFL Draft. Many of the players in these games haven’t had a big national spotlight and can get face time with members of the NFL coaching staff to help build their draft stock.

Minnesota Vikings fans can bet that the staff were taking close looks at each of the players in hopes of landing a gem in the middle to late round of the 2017 NFL Draft.

Congratulations to George Edwards and the rest of the Minnesota Vikings coaching staff on leading the West to a victory in the 92nd annual East-West Shrine Game. Hopefully the team spotted some great young players to help the Vikings get even stronger going forward.

