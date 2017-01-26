Don’t miss members of the Minnesota Vikings at the 2017 Pro Bowl Skills Competitions on Thursday, January 26, 2017 airing on ESPN.

While the Pro Bowl game itself typically leaves much to be desired, fans of the NFL and the Minnesota Vikings may still want to tune in to ESPN for at least some of the star-studded events that will be happening at the 2017 event.

For the first year in quite a while, there will be skills competitions to go along with the game. Some of these events sound like a lot of fun and are scheduled to take place on Thursday, January 26, 2017.

Here is a list of the events that are scheduled to on ESPN at 6 pm central time for those interested in catching some members of the Minnesota Vikings doing some fun things:

Best Hands: Quarterback and wide receiver duos from each team will show off their skills, connecting on as many pass attempts as possible before time runs out.

Epic Pro Bowl Dodgeball: Pro Bowlers will compete in a game of dodgeball.

Power Relay Challenge: Four team members will compete in a timed relay race.

Precision Passing: Two players on each team will battle it out, trying to hit moving targets of varying size and distance.

The Vikings likely won’t have any representatives in the precision passing drill, which is a shame since Sam Bradford broke an NFL record for accuracy during the 2016 season, but there should still be a lot of fun when it comes to the relay and dodgeball competitions.

Here is a photo shared from the Instagram account of Xavier Rhodes showing all 6 members of the Minnesota Vikings present: Cordarrelle Patterson, Harrison Smith, Rhodes, Linval Joseph, Everson Griffen, and Anthony Barr.

Squad!!!!!!!! A photo posted by Xavier Rhodes (@_xavier29) on Jan 26, 2017 at 9:57am PST

The Pro Bowl game itself won’t be played until Sunday, January 29 and televised live at 7 pm CT on ESPN. But it would be a shame to miss out on the Minnesota Vikings players during Dodgeball, which is likely going to be a lot of fun!

