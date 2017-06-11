Minnesota Vikings: 5 X-factors for success in 2017

The Minnesota Vikings collapsed after a hot start last season, so which five players will be critical for the purple and gold to succeed in 2017?

Things looked so promising for the Minnesota Vikings early in the 2016 season, against many odds. When quarterback Teddy Bridgewater succumbed to injury in the preseason, many gave up hope. Then general manager Rick Spielman dealt a first-round pick to the Philadelphia Eagles to acquire Sam Bradford. And early on, that looked like a move of brilliance.

Anchored by a stout defense, the Vikings started the season 5-0 going into their bye week. They looked to be firmly in control of the NFC North and heading to a playoff berth. And all this was without a healthy Adrian Peterson on the field. Coming out of the bye week, however, things took a turn for the worse in Minnesota.

The Vikings went just 3-8 over their final 11 games of the season. Injuries cropped up all over the place, the offensive line performed poorly, and Bradford turned into the same check-down master that he’s been for his entire career. As such, the Vikings missed out on the playoffs and were left looking in the mirror this offseason.

Now Minnesota enters 2017 with the hope that they can replicate a similar performance to what they showed in their first five games last season over a 16-game campaign. For that to happen, though, they’re going to need guys to step up. Obviously that means players like Bradford and rookie running back Dalvin Cook.

But who are the underrated X-factors for the Vikings to be successful in 2017? These five players certainly fit the bill.

5. Trae Waynes, CB

Back when the Vikings had a first-round pick in 2015, they used the No. 11 overall pick on cornerback Trae Waynes out of Michigan State. With blazing speed and an impressive college resume, Waynes appeared to be a great investment for a Mike Zimmer coached team.

As is typical of rookies on Zimmer’s teams, Waynes didn’t see the field much as a rookie. However, he saw his snap-count increase dramatically in Year 2. Per Pro Football Focus, Waynes played the third most snaps at corner for the Vikings last season at 581. The issue, however, was that Waynes wasn’t particularly good as his role increased with Minnesota.

Also according to PFF, Waynes graded as average in run defense — which is nice, sure — but was a below-average player in coverage. Considering the demands of the position, that’s crucial to remember. As the third cornerback on the depth chart, though, that wasn’t horribly detrimental to the Vikings. In 2017, however, he’s going to have to step up in a big way.

Though Terence Newman was fantastic last season, it’s right to wonder how much longer he can perform at that level. He’s already exceeded expectations at 38 years old in terms of his effectiveness. But his performance will almost surely start to decline this season. That means more necessity for Waynes to step up. Considering the strength of the Vikings defense and the importance to that team, how he performs will be pivotal.

4. Mike Remmers, RT

It’s no secret that the Vikings offensive line was a problem one season ago. At the heart of their problems were the bookends of the unit at tackle. T.J. Clemmings was an atrocity to near unforgivable degrees, most notably. In that light, Minnesota went into free agency with that as a clear target area. As such, they signed both Riley Reiff and Mike Remmers. Reiff is unspectacular, but a better option than what they had last year. Remmers, however, is a wild card.

If you’re in need of evidence as to why Remmers is a wild card, go watch the film of Super Bowl 50. As the then starting right tackle for the Carolina Panthers, Remmers was embarrassed by Von Miller all night long. Admittedly, many have experienced the same fate. However, that’s been Remmers’ M.O. for most of his career — well, that and inconsistency.

Truthfully, Remmers has never been better than an average tackle in his career. What’s more, he’s also been well below average at times as well. As he makes his way to Minnesota, however, he needs to be a consistent presence on their offensive line.

For the Sam Bradford to actually have time to move the ball farther than four yards down the field, he has to be upright long enough. What’s more, Dalvin Cook and/or Latavius Murray would be better used if they’re not getting popped in the backfield. If Remmers plays at his worst, that won’t change a great deal from how things were a season ago with the Vikings.

3. Jaleel Johnson, DT

The injury concerns with Shariff Floyd hang over the Vikings like a dark cloud heading into 2017. When healthy, there’s no denying the impact that Floyd can have on the defensive front. However, there is currently no guarantee he’ll be able to play this season, or perhaps even longer than that. Thus, someone has to step up and take up the onus up front. Rookie Jaleel Johnson could well be that guy.

Saying that a fourth-round rookie is an X-factor to a team’s success might seem like a stretch. However, most would agree that Minnesota got a steal with Johnson dropping to them in Round 4. He was an underrated gem in this draft class and has the ability to make an impact from Day 1 in Minnesota. For the Vikings to reach their potential and have a successful season, Johnson needs to do just that up front.

With Eric Kendricks and a capable group of linebackers behind him, Johnson won’t be asked to be an elite run stopper, which is good as that’s not his game. However, he’s a relentless pass rusher with a great level of effort and ability. If he can pick up the nuances of the NFL game quickly, he has the wherewithal to make an impact. And if Floyd doesn’t step foot on the field, the Vikings will very much require the rookie to step up.

2. Anthony Barr, LB

After a monstrous 2015 season, the hope and expectation for Anthony Barr was that he’d become a superstar for the Vikings. Given what he’d shown in two years in the league and his athletic pedigree, that seemed reasonable. However, Barr answered those expectations with a downright abysmal overall season in Minnesota.

Barr continued to show flashes of being effective as a pass rusher from the SAM linebacker spot. However, he was to the detriment of the Vikings defense in every other aspect on the field. He was routinely beat over the middle in coverage and was ineffective in starting the run. Part of that was due to being banged up, sure — but some was simply due to a bad year.

With the aforementioned concerns about Shariff Floyd and a defense that will need to be the heart of this Minnesota team, that can’t happen in 2017. Barr has to find the overall prowess that had him looking like a superstar at the position back in Year 2.

Playing alongside the ineffable Eric Kendricks, the linebacker group has the talent to be the tone-setters for this defense. However, that doesn’t happen with Barr playing poorly. We know he has the talent as we’ve seen him be the show-stopper at his position. Now it’s critical to the Vikings’ plight that he realizes his potential once again.

1. Laquon Treadwell, WR

Most scouts and analysts viewed Laquon Treadwell as a can’t-miss wide receiver prospect coming into the 2016 NFL Draft. Though he performed poorly in terms of his 40-yard dash time, the Ole Miss product’s film was wowing. Many compared him to DeAndre Hopkins in that, simply, the proof of his ability and value was on the tape. Thus, the Vikings used a first-round pick to take the wideout.

Unfortunately, he showed nothing of what was on that tape during his rookie season. To be fair, he almost showed nothing at all entirely in his first season with Minnesota. Despite a relatively thin group at the position, he played only 79 snaps last season (per Pro Football Focus). Even worse, he made only one reception on the entire year.

Now the Vikings are left relatively thin at the position. Stefon Diggs is a stud and Adam Thielen proved to be an underrated weapon capable of breaking out. However, there’s little else to inspire confidence in the Minnesota receiving corps. That’s where Treadwell will need to come into the fold.

With his size and ability, Treadwell has to become a factor in the offense. That means catching more than one (or even two) passes in 2017. He needs to become a reliable, big-bodied red zone threat that can also be a safety-valve anywhere on the field. If he can show that, that’s a huge asset for the Vikings offense. If not, the unit will be severely limited as to what they can do through the air.

