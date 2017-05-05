Minnesota Vikings: 5 questions about possible Michael Floyd signing

It appears the Minnesota Vikings have strong interest in possibly bringing wide receiver Michael Floyd on board for the 2017 season.

There’s nothing more frustrating in professional sports than seeing athletes put their amazing talent to waste, and when it comes to Michael Floyd, the wide receiver ranks near the top of the list. The New England Patriots eventually picked up the speedy wideout late last season following his release from the Arizona Cardinals after a DUI arrest, and while he has yet to find a new home for the 2017 season, it looks like the Minnesota Vikings could change that scenario.

Reports have started to emerge about the Vikings showing strong interest in Floyd, as ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported on Friday the two sides are in talks. But Schefter also claims there are a few other teams expressing interest in the Floyd, which shouldn’t come as a surprise since the 2017 NFL Draft is officially over, and there are still plenty of teams in need help at the wide receiver position.

With that being said, it’s hard not to wonder if Floyd joining a team like Minnesota would even be the right move for a team looking to bounce back from a disappointing 8-8 season, despite jumping out to a 5-0 start at the beginning of the year. The next few days will certainly be interesting if the two sides manage to work out some sort of deal. But until that happens, here are five questions surrounding the possibility of Floyd joining the Vikings in free agency.

5. Can Floyd stay out of trouble?

No matter which team, if any at all, Michael Floyd ends up playing for during the 2017 season, the biggest concern surrounding the wideout is going to be whether or not he’s going to be mature enough to stay out of trouble off the football field. The Arizona Cardinals were crushed last year when Floyd put them in a tough position where they ended up releasing him following his DUI arrest, and the last thing the Minnesota Vikings want to do is waste their time with a player who can’t even keep his head straight.

One of the main reasons why the Vikings were willing to give up a first-round pick in this year’s draft to the Philadelphia Eagles in order to land Sam Bradford last year was due to the reasoning of this team was in a “win-now” mindset. So to see Minnesota pull the trigger on the trade only to eventually miss out on making the playoffs last season was obviously frustrating to see on their end, and if Floyd is going to continue causing problems, bringing him on board isn’t even going to be worth it.

Most players would have done anything to be in the type of position Floyd was in as a member of the Arizona Cardinals during his first five seasons in the NFL, and it was a shame to see him put such amazing talent to waste last year. Not to mention, this wasn’t the first time Floyd had problems with alcohol when seeing all of the incidents he unfortunately was part of during his college days at Notre Dame.

4. Will Sam Bradford be happy?

As mentioned before, the Minnesota Vikings took a major risk last offseason by pulling the trigger on a trade for Sam Bradford by giving up a first-round pick in this year’s draft to the Philadelphia Eagles. Early on, the deal seemed to be working wonders after the Vikings started off the 2016 season with a 5-0 record, but everything would eventually fall apart thanks to numerous injuries on both sides of the football.

Obviously, injuries to key players is far from Bradford’s fault, but that doesn’t take away from the high level of pressure the Minnesota quarterback will be facing this year. With Bradford’s contract expiring at the end of the season, the Vikings will eventually have to decide their future plans for the quarterback position, but the most important factor heading into next year is doing whatever it takes to make the former No. 1 pick happy.

As far as what that means for the possibility of Michael Floyd coming on board, if the wideout can stay out of trouble, and make a positive impact on offense, there’s no reason why Bradford wouldn’t be happy over this addition. But if Floyd becomes a headache for Bradford and his teammates to deal with, it’s going to put Minnesota in an awkward position they aren’t going to have time to deal with.

3. Should Vikings focus on rookies instead?

Even if the Minnesota Vikings didn’t have a selection in the first round of this year’s draft, the team still seemed to make out pretty well in the second round by landing former Florida State star running back Dalvin Cook. Between the addition of Cook in the draft along with the signing of Latavius Murray in free agency, the backfield for the Vikings is going to be completely different with Adrian Peterson no longer in the picture.

As tough as the decision was to part ways with Peterson, this move will hopefully payoff in the long run for Minnesota when looking at all of the money the team will be saving over the next couple of years. But as much potential as there is with this new duo at running back, the deciding factor for the Vikings’ offense could come down to the performance in the passing game.

Taking a risk on a player like Michael Floyd could certainly work wonders, but Minnesota also needs to consider what would be best for the team, especially after the latest additions of two wide receivers in Rodney Adams (fifth round) and Stacy Coley (seventh round) in the draft. The Vikings wouldn’t have used one of their 11 picks in the draft on either of these two prospects if they didn’t see some sort of potential for the offense, and it would be a shame to see the team miss out on the talent Adams or Coley could bring to the table if the risk surrounding Floyd failed to work out.

2. How would Floyd fit in Vikings offense?

Despite the disappointing finish to the 2016 season, the Minnesota Vikings have every reason in the world to be thrilled over the potential surrounding their current situation at wide receiver with Stefon Diggs and Adam Thielen. While Diggs immediately became a favorite target of Sam Bradford, Thielen put together some impressive performances in his third year with the Vikings, including Week 15 against the Green Bay Packers when he finished with 12 catches for 202 yards and two scores.

Based off their numbers from 2016, Minnesota hopes to see this duo at wide receiver continue to build off last year’s success by helping Bradford and the offense compete to be one of the best in the NFL. When looking at the tough competition in the NFC North between the Green Bay Packers and Detroit Lions, the Vikings realize their offense will need all of the help they can get to have a shot at winning the division title.

Of course, the addition of someone like Floyd could easily help the offense hit a whole new level if all goes well, but Minnesota also doesn’t want to end up regretting a move like this if everything backfires. If the Vikings are serious about wanting Floyd, they need to strongly consider all options by making sure it doesn’t hurt the value of Diggs and Thielen on offense.

1. Is Floyd out of his prime?

During his time spent with the Arizona Cardinals, Michael Floyd was fortunate enough to have two of the greatest teammates to ever play the game of football in Larry Fitzgerald and Carson Palmer. Playing alongside a potential Hall of Fame receiver in Fitzgerald constantly worked to Floyd’s advantage since he would find himself open for more passes, and even though he’s only crossed the 1,000-yard mark once in his career, that never stopped Palmer from using him.

But after catching 164 passes from 2013-15, Floyd’s numbers declined for some reason during the 2016 season after only catching 37 passes for 488 yards with five touchdowns in the 13 games he appeared in for the Cardinals. Even if the argument can be made that Floyd’s production took a hit in general due to Arizona’s offense struggling to live up to expectations, there are still some concerns over the wideout’s best days in the NFL being behind him.

Floyd isn’t getting any younger, as he’s going to be turning 28 in the middle of the 2017 season, and seeing his decline of production last year along with his off-the-field issues makes it easy to see why he’s still looking for employment at this point in the offseason. With all of the potential surrounding the current group of talented players at wide receiver, the last thing the Vikings want to see happen is Floyd receives an opportunity to make a name for himself, and ends up setting the team back by being the same disappointing wide receiver from the 2016 season.

