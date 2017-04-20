Minnesota Vikings: 2017 Schedule Released

The Minnesota Vikings released their 2017 schedule on Thursday, which includes a game in London against the Cleveland Browns.

Last season, the Minnesota Vikings were considered one of the teams to beat in the NFC, only to end up being a disappointment thanks to numerous injuries on both sides of the football. However, when looking at the upcoming Vikings schedule for the 2017 season, there’s every reason in the world to believe this team has what it takes to bounce back stronger.

Losing Teddy Bridgewater before the 2016 regular season even got underway put the Minnesota in a tough position heading into Week 1 since many believed they were capable of being one of the top contenders in the NFC. With a dominant defense that was expected to be one of the best in the league once again, the Vikings felt confident enough they were an elite quarterback away from being capable of making a Super Bowl run, which is why they pulled the trigger to acquire Sam Bradford.

Surrendering a first-round pick in this year’s draft to the Philadelphia Eagles in exchange for Bradford seemed risky, but it seemed like it was paying off early on when Minnesota jumped out to a 5-0 start. But as mentioned before, it was the devastating injuries to key players, including Adrian Peterson, that prevented the Vikings from earning a spot in the playoffs after finishing the year with an 8-8 record.

Flash forward to the 2017 offseason where Minnesota has parted ways with Peterson, and hopes the addition of Latavius Murray will help reduce some of the pressure off Bradford in the passing game. Obviously, playing in the NFC North is never an easy task since the Vikings will have to face the Green Bay Packers and Detroit Lions twice, but at least favorable matchups against teams like the Cleveland Browns (in London) and the Los Angeles Rams should work to their advantage.

Here’s what they’ll have ahead in this season after all of this, the Minnesota Vikings schedule for the 2017 season:

Of course, the one thing to keep an eye on in Minnesota moving forward will be what the future holds at the quarterback position. Bradford may be the best option at the moment, but at some point, the Vikings will need to make a decision on what to do about Bridgewater, assuming he can return to his old self.

