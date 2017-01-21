Minnesota Vikings 2016 rookie review: How did they do?

It was not the greatest year for some of the youngest players on the Minnesota Vikings’ roster this season, but there is still plenty to build on.

For the first time since 2008, none of the rookies on the Minnesota Vikings roster this year were able to say they scored a touchdown in the NFL. Of the eight players drafted by the Vikings in 2016, not a single one was able to find the end zone during their first season in the league.

That is definitely a concern, given the fact that their first round pick last year was used on a wide receiver in Laquon Treadwell. But his rookie season did not necessarily go according to plan and that was the case for most of Minnesota’s rookies in 2016.

However, there were still a few moments last year that still give the Vikings some hope for the future of their most recent draft class. No gigantic worries are needed when it comes to this group of players.

Well, at least for now.

Laquon Treadwell, wide receiver

Coming off a successful college career while at the University of Mississippi, many projected Treadwell to contribute immediately to a Minnesota offense that was in desperate need of some pass catching playmakers heading into the 2016 season.

But his first year in the NFL with the Vikings did not exactly go too well.

Treadwell finished 2016 with just one catch for 15 yards in nine games. Minnesota head coach Mike Zimmer is known for bringing his rookies along slowly, but it is hard to believe that even he could have envisioned the struggles his young wide receiver experienced last season.

The Vikings’ group of receivers could look very different in 2017, which could mean more opportunities for Treadwell. Will he be able to take advantage of them?

Mackensie Alexander, cornerback

With their second pick in the 2016 draft, Minnesota opted to select a talented cornerback out of Clemson in Alexander. Before the start of the season, some felt he could challenge fellow Vikings defensive back Captain Munnerlyn as the team’s top slot corner.

Minnesota quickly learned that would not be happening.

While at Clemson, Alexander was regarded as one of the best cover corners in all of college football. But once he stepped on the big stage of the NFL, Alexander seemed a bit flustered.

He appeared in 13 games for the Vikings in 2016 but a majority of his time was spent on special teams. He finished the season with a total of five tackles and two penalties.

With Zimmer as his coach, it would not surprise anyone if Alexander improved and saw a lot more time on defense in 2017. But the Vikings may be forced to play their young corner more next season no matter what as Munnerlyn is a free-agent this offseason.

Kentrell Brothers, linebacker

Despite not having an opportunity to showcase his talents on defense in his first NFL season, Brothers did get plenty of snaps on special teams in 2016 and definitely made the best of it. For his success in coverage and blocking, Minnesota’s rookie linebacker was named as one of ‘The best special teams players in the NFL in 2016’ by Pro Football Focus.

If linebacker Chad Greenway ends up retiring this offseason, the Vikings will need someone to take his place in the lineup. Could Brothers be the guy to step up?

David Morgan, tight end

A bit of a pleasant surprise for Minnesota before the season began last year, Morgan did will during the team’s four preseason games in 2016. However, once the regular season began, the rookie tight end saw his opportunities take a dip.

But with two veterans in front of him on the depth chart in Kyle Rudolph and Rhett Ellison, that was to be expected. However, Ellison is a free-agent this offseason and the Vikings could decide to part ways with the 28-year-old tight end.

That would be a positive sign for Morgan, as the rookie showed glimpses of his blocking and catching abilities during his first year in the NFL. Minnesota may have seen enough from their young tight end to move on from Ellison.

Jayron Kearse, safety

Despite being one of two rookies to start a game for the Vikings in 2016 (Treadwell started in the Thanksgiving Day matchup against the Detroit Lions), Kearse’s future on the roster is still a bit of a mystery. At 6’4 and 220 pounds, he has the size to matchup well with some of NFL’s biggest receivers today. But his coverage and tackling abilities are still a bit lacking.

His inexperience reared its ugly head during Minnesota’s game against the Chicago Bears back in Week 8. Kearse took a bad angle when trying to make a tackle and it led to a 69-yard gain by Bears running back Jordan Howard.

Those are the types of mistakes that have to be fixed if the safety has any hopes of becoming a starter on the Vikings’ roster in the near future. The best case scenario for Kearse is likely another year as a backup and then an opportunity to start on the team’s defense in 2018.

Due to Vikings general manager Rick Spielman always attempting to get nine or ten selections during each NFL Draft, Minnesota normally has a few of their picks not turn out as well as they had hoped.

In 2016, those players were offensive lineman Willie Beavers, wide receiver Moritz Böhringer, and defensive end Stephen Weatherly. Beavers and Weatherly were the only ones that saw any actual game-action on the field last season while Böhringer spent the entire year on the Vikings’ practice squad.

Out of the three, Weatherly likely has the best chance of staying on the team’s roster in 2017. Sorry MoBö fans.

