Mike Zimmer unsure of Teddy Bridgewater’s status for 2017

Just over four months out from a severe injury it’s hardly surprising, but the status of Minnesota Vikings quarterback Teddy Bridgewater is uncertain.

A 2016 season with high expectations for the Minnesota Vikings had an early setback, with quarterback Teddy Bridgewater going down with a severe, non-contact knee injury. A move to trade a first-round pick to the Philadelphia Eagles for Sam Bradford in early September was necessary to keep those expectations alive. While clearly far from flawless, the former No. 1 overall pick set a single-season NFL record for completion percentage.

Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer went through the car wash on ESPN Sunday morning, in part to offer his perspective on the Green Bay Packers and quarterback Aaron Rodgers. Some follow-up about Bridgewater’s status inevitably came, along with some uncertainty from Zimmer.

“We don’t know when Teddy will be back,” Zimmer said according to Pro Football Talk.

Being just over four months removed from an injury that’s a step or two beyond a garden-variety torn ACL, uncertainty about Bridgewater’s status for next season is hardly surprising. Trading for Bradford, who has another year left on his contract, fit the idea that Bridgewater may not be anywhere near ready for Week 1 next season.

The Vikings will owe Bradford $17 million in 2017, via a $4 million roster bonus in March and $13 million in base salary. Bridgewater’s fifth-year option will also surely be exercised this offseason, even with questions about his health, but the Vikings are surely set to have Bradford start next season under center.

Despite playing behind an injury-plagued and lackluster offensive line, Bradford managed to only miss a couple snaps over his 15 starts this season. Upgrades along that offensive line have to be the top offseason priority for the Vikings, no matter who plays quarterback over the course of next season.

As Bridgewater works through his recovery this offseason, positive news about his progress will surely come. But the Vikings have a solid contingency plan if he is not ready to go, and Bradford is probably the better quarterback anyway.

