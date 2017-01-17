Tomlin, Roethlisberger subtly criticize Antonio Brown for locker room video

Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin and quarterback Ben Roethlisberger subtly criticized Antonio Brown after the receiver live streamed the coach's post-game comments after last weekend's 18–16 win over the Kansas City Chiefs.

In the video, Tomlin referred to the Patriots as “a——-” and criticized the NFL's scheduling. Brown eventually deleted the video.

Tomlin said that incidents like the video taping are often why players move from team to team but did not want to see that happen to Brown.

“It’s an unfortunate situation that we’ve got to deal with right now,” Roethlisberger told The Cook and Poni Show on 93.7 The Fan. “That’s a sacred place where things are said and hugs and tears, and it’s kind of a special place. So a little disappointed with AB for that. Coach talks and then I talk, and you just don’t want everyone to know what’s going on in there with the family. And also, I wish AB would have been listening to Coach and myself instead of being on the other side of the locker room filming.”

The Steelers play the Patriots in Sunday's AFC Championship at Gillette Stadium at 6:40 p.m. ET.

