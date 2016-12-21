Mike Shanahan says Kirk Cousins is good enough to ‘win you a Super Bowl’

Mike Shanahan’s last NFL coaching stint ended with a 3-13 record in 2013 with the Redskins, the final two years of his four-year tenure marking the very quick rise and fall of quarterback Robert Griffin III.

Since leaving D.C., Shanahan has said that he was never on board with ownership’s plan to trade a passel of draft picks to move up and take Griffin with the second overall pick in the 2012 draft, and as time has gone on he’s been more and more effusive in his praise of the quarterback the Redskins took 102nd in the same draft: Kirk Cousins.

Cousins, of course, finally replaced Griffin as the Redskins’ full-time starter last season and had a 4,000-yard passing year that he’s followed up with another in 2016. And get this: Shanahan now believes the guy sitting behind the guy who was his starting quarterback in Washington is the one who will take the Redskins – or some other team if the Skins aren’t smart enough to keep him under lock and key this offseason – to the Super Bowl.

Shanahan – who has been to and won multiple NFL titles as an assistant and head coach — told Colin Cowherd on Wednesday’s “The Herd,” that Cousins is that type of talent:

“There’s no question he’s a franchise guy. You give him a good system, and Kirk Cousins will win you a Super Bowl. There’s no question. He’s got all of the intangibles that you look for. In fact, one of the reasons why I’m not at Washington is we had a conversation relative to Robert or Kirk. But what Kirk did away from the football field … I’d never been around a person that studied that hard, worked that hard. He’s got a great feel. I think people will see … very similar to Drew Brees, to me, when he was at San Diego then all of the sudden he … went to New Orleans. Can Drew Brees play? And all of the sudden the rest is history. I think Kirk Cousins is that type of guy.”

That’s pretty high praise with Cousins facing a second straight offseason of wondering whether he’ll get a franchise tag or a long-term deal from the Redskins.