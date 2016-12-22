Mike Shanahan Open to Advisor Role if Kyle Shanahan Gets Rams Job

Mike Shanahan expressed a potential interest in being an advisor for the Los Angeles Rams if his son Kyle Shanahan were to get the head coach job.

Shanahan, who currently serves as the Atlanta Falcons’ offensive coordinator, is one of the names being floated as a potential candidate for Rams head coach.

However, a report by Bleacher Report’s Jason Cole reveals that Kyle might want to bring his dad along with him wherever he goes. So, the Shanahans are essentially a packaged deal.

While being interviewed on The Herd with Colin Cowherd, Mike certainly sounded open to being some sort of an advisor to the Rams:

Cowherd: If your son Kyle and you were called by the Rams, would you not at least listen? Mike Shanahan: First of all, when you take a look at people, you gotta take a look at exactly what you do want. I think it would be a lot smarter to take Kyle than it would me. I think I would give an organization maybe a lot more input from top to bottom. It’s the little things that are the difference in the structure of the organization. Very similar to when I was the offensive coordinator for the 49ers. It’s such a learning experience. I’m not looking for a head coaching job to be honest with you. I think maybe I could help an organization in some way, what it takes to win Super Bowls. I think, really, this game is for younger guys. Guys that are really fired up to run a team, put a good team together, but that head coach has to have a good supporting cast to win a Super Bowl.

The Shanahans Coming to L.A.?

Take that for what it’s worth. If the Rams really want Kyle Shanahan that badly, I’m sure they’d be open to letting Mike have some input, and it certainly couldn’t hurt to have an experienced NFL mind in the mix.

Unfortunately for the younger Shanahan, it’s likely the Rams have a few names ahead of him on their list. The organization will aim really high and work its way down. We’d guess, at best, Shanahan is below New England Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels in the desired coaches pecking order.

