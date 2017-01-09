Mike McCoy reportedly on Vance Joseph’s radar for OC position

If Vance Joseph is hired as the Denver Broncos’ next head coach, former offensive coordinator Mike McCoy is reportedly on his radar for the same position…

It feels like just the other week the San Diego Chargers hired Denver Broncos offensive coordinator Mike McCoy to be their head coach. Apparently, that’s why they call the NFL the ‘No For Long’ league…

McCoy has been fired from San Diego, and is reportedly a candidate to return to the Denver Broncos in the same capacity he left a couple of years ago if Vance Joseph is hired as the team’s next head coach, which many seem to expect at this point.

McCoy was the Broncos’ offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach in 2009 and moved to the offensive coordinator role from 2010-2012. He coached a number of different guys at the quarterback position for the Broncos, including adjusting the offense for the 2011 season when Tim Tebow performed his late game heroics.

That season, the Broncos led the NFL in rushing yards.

McCoy would certainly be the top veteran offensive coordinator candidate on the open market this offseason, at least for as far as I can see. He has plenty of experience, and has been a head coach in San Diego the last three seasons.

The Chargers have not done well in McCoy’s time as head coach, obviously, but he would be a fine choice as offensive coordinator with a very young group offensively. This would be arguably the most important step Joseph would be taking as a head coach, specifically of the Broncos.

Just as important would be whether or not Joseph would try to retain defensive coordinator Wade Phillips. There have been rumors that he would not try to bring Phillips back, or perhaps that Phillips wouldn’t want to come back with Joseph as the head coach.

Those reports have been refuted:

The Broncos ultimately want someone who will keep the defense intact and fix the offense. The reported intent to bring former Broncos offensive coordinator and Chargers coach Mike McCoy back to Denver may address the latter point. As to the former, one source with knowledge of the source recently took issue with the notion that Joseph automatically would move on from defensive coordinator Wade Phillips, promoting current Broncos defensive backs coach Joe Woods into the job. Phillips remains on the radar screen in Denver, and the desire for continuity applies across the board.

I had a good laugh at this line: …”one source with knowledge of the source…”

Sources are running rampant in the early stages of the NFL offseason.

My guess is, if this is how things are progressing, Joseph could be the Broncos’ next head coach as soon as Tuesday evening.

