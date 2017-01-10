Michael Wilbon Responds to Alshon Jeffery’s Super Bowl Guarantee

Chicago native and ESPN’s PTI host Michael Wilbon responds to Chicago Bears wide receiver Alshon Jeffery’s Super Bowl guarantee.

Bears WR Alshon Jeffery recently made a very bold statement after their final game of the year, wrapping up a 3-13 season. Jeffery said, “I guarantee you we’ll win the Super Bowl next year.”

This came after a reporter had asked him about his pending future with the team. He added an excuse to the disappointing season, “We had a lot of injuries. I don’t think a team in the league had as much injuries as us.”

Jeffery’s comments were the result of him avoiding the questions asked by the media about his future with the team.

This guarantee caused many media members to laugh at the thought of a massive turnaround. However, no response hit home to Bears fans more than the one from Michael Wilbon.

When the topic was brought up on PTI in regards to the Bears standing by his comments – Wilbon thought it was outrageous. Saying, “they don’t do anything well”.

He went as far as saying their recent blunders in the front office make him question if they can “put the trash in the can”.

Wilbon’s co-host and longtime friend, Tony Kornheiser, asked if they could agree the Bears won’t win the Super Bowl next year. Wilbon responded with, “they won’t even make the playoffs”.

There were many media members that found an issue with Jeffery’s comments; however, the reason Wilbon’s speaks volume, he is also a fan of the team.

If a die-hard Bears fan cannot get excited over these comments, it begs the question, did anyone find this anything more than a joke?

