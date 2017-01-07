Michael Crabtree will serve as Raiders emergency QB vs. Texans

In case Oakland catches more tough breaks, they are prepared with a plan at QB. Sort of…

Up until Christmas Eve, Raider Nation was on top of the world with their team’s performance. At the time, Oakland was one of the hottest teams in football with a potential MVP candidate, Derek Carr, leading the way.

Fast forward to Saturday’s Wild Card game with Houston, and a lot has changed for the Raiders in a short period. A broken fibula for Derek Carr ended his season and a shoulder injury for backup Matt McGloin has put the Raiders in desperation mode.

As a result, Oakland is turning to rookie fourth-round pick Connor Cook to save the day in his first career start. Cook’s NFL debut will come in a road playoff game with everything to lose. The good news is McGloin will be active as Cook’s backup today, but should the Raiders find themselves in an emergency situation, wide receiver Michael Crabtree will find himself playing quarterback, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

With Connor Cook starting at QB today and Matt McGloin serving as his backup, Raiders No. 3 QB (and nightmare scenario) is Michael Crabtree. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 7, 2017

How cool would it be to see Michael Crabtree enter a playoff game at quarterback? The Raiders won’t like it, and the Texans would certainly welcome that scenario. Casual fans watching at home would definitely get a kick out of it. Yes, the chances of this happening are slim, but we can dream can’t we?

Assuming the QB depth chart for Oakland stays intact, it should be very interesting to see how this game plays out. The Raiders definitely had the better season, but they are a much different team now than they were several weeks ago. We will see if Oakland can steal one on the road later today in order to advance.

