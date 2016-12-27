Miami Dolphins win leads to Bills firing Rex Ryan

The Miami Dolphins beat the Buffalo Bills on Saturday and the result has led to the firing of head coach Rex Ryan.

The Bills came from 14 points down twice on Saturday to take the lead late in the 4th quarter before the Dolphins tied it and sent the game to overtime. Miami won with less than a minute in the final quarter.

Ryan had been on the hotseat most of the year so the firing really is not a big surprise although they may have opted to wait until the final week. The Bills can however start interviewing head coaching candidates that are not currently employed by other teams.

This is the 2nd time that Rex Ryan has been fired as a head coach by and AFC East team. He was fired following the 2014 season by the New York Jets. Ironically his last game as a head coach by the Jets was against the Dolphins.

Ryan joined the Jets two seasons ago and many Dolphins fans, including myself had hoped Stephen Ross would have fired Joe Philbin prior to the 2015 season and hired Ryan. His boisterous attitude is infectious with this players who love playing for him.

The Dolphins chose to keep Philbin which turned out to be a very smart move given the fact they were able to hire Adam Gase last year. Gase has the Dolphins heading to their first playoff game since 2008.

This article originally appeared on