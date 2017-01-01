Miami Dolphins Vance Joseph hot name linked to Denver

The Miami Dolphins lost their regular season finale today and they may very well lose their defensive coordinator when the season is over.

While the internet world has been speculating on Vance Joseph getting consideration for a head coaching job this year, I personally summarily dismissed it as a load of rumormongering. Frankly, I can’t, couldn’t see how a first time defensive coordinator coaching the worst defense in the NFL would garner “serious” consideration this year.

Well it appears that is wrong.

Following the Denver Oakland game tonight, players in the Denver locker room were told by head coach Gary Kubiak that he is retiring. Kubiak has had two health problems the last two years. The unexpected vacancy is an open door for just about any coach the Broncos want. That might just be Joseph.

Vance Joseph’s name already being circulated to NFL by Fritz Pollard Alliance as head coach material https://t.co/C2bCOzaybv — Adam Beasley (@AdamHBeasley) December 22, 2016

Ian Rapopport and Adam Schefter have also commented on a Joseph to Denver possibility. The Dolphins defense may be horrible this year against the run but Josephn is very well liked by the players and the Dolphins really didn’t do much to address the defense this past off-season. Something many believe will be a focal point in 2017.

Despite the issues with the depth and experience of the players, Joseph has made the Dolphins secondary a top 10 unit.

If the Dolphins should lose Joseph it wouldn’t be until after the team is eliminated from the playoffs. They play at Pittsburgh next week at a time yet to be determined.

This article originally appeared on