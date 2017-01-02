Miami Dolphins to visit Pittsburgh on Sunday for round 1

The Miami Dolphins, for the first time since 2008, will not be starting their off-season at season’s end. Miami will prepare for their first extra game in eight years.

Last night following the Sunday night game, the NFL announced the playoff schedule for the first two weekends of the playoffs. Miami will travel to Pittsburgh on Sunday, the 8th.

The kick-off will be at 1:00 which will be good for the Dolphins as a late game in Pittsburgh would likely be much colder. Early weather reports have the temperature high for the day to be around 28 degrees.

If the Dolphins win on Sunday they will advance to face the New England Patriots for the third time this year. This one will be back in Foxboro as a late night primetime match-up on Saturday the 14th. Kicking off at 8:15.

The rest of the Wild Card weekend games are as follows. On Saturday the Raiders will visit Houston at 4:35 on ESPN/ABC and in the late game the Lions will travel to Seattle on NBC.

Sunday will feature the Dolphins at Pittsburgh on CBS followed by the Giants at Green Bay on FOX. The following weekend for the divisional rounds will feature games in New England as mentioned as well as a game in Atlanta. On Sunday the Chiefs will host the early game while the Cowboys will host the late afternoon game.

The Dolphins have not won a playoff game since 2000 when they beat the Indianapolis Colts in the Wild Card round. The last time Miami beat Pittsburgh in the post-season was in 1984 in Miami. Miami last won in Pittsburgh during the playoffs in 1972. Miami lost in 1979.

