Miami Dolphins to play in 3rd coldest game in franchise history

The Miami Dolphin’s have played in some cold game in their history but Sunday’s playoff game in Pittsburgh could come close to breaking the record.

While the record is likely safe, a 10* game in Kansas City in 2008, Sunday’s weather report calls for temperatures in the mid-teens at kick off. If that holds true, it would be the third coldest game on record for the Dolphins.

Miami has played in 10 and 14 degree weather previously. With the 14* day coming in New England way back in 1977. The next coldest game was in 1982 against the Green Bay Packers when temperatures plunged to 22* with snow. Snow is not expected on Sunday.

From there the rest of the top 10 shake out as four games at 23 degrees, one game at 24, and two at 25. Those games came at Buffalo, New England, and Kansas City as well as two previous games in Pittsburgh.

Miami has won four of those cold weather games and lost six including two losses to the Steelers. One of which was a playoff game. Tomorrow should slide easily into the third spot.

Temperatures are predicted to hover around 16 and 17 degrees from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. winds will be out of the West at 12 to 14 mph. with a 10% chance of precipitation. The Dolphins this week have been preparing for the cold weather.

During practice this week the Dolphins have been practicing with footballs that have been frozen or kept very cold (no word on whether or not the balls deflated). If the Dolphins win on Sunday which could become a bruising battle in the trenches with LeVeon Bell and Jay Ajayi, Miami would then travel to New England a week later. Early temperature predictions show a balmy 28* to 35* in New England.

This article originally appeared on