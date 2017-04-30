Miami Dolphins: Raekwon McMillan A Step In Right Direction

After passing on Reuben Foster in Round 1, the Miami Dolphins picked up Ohio State linebacker Raekwon McMillan in the second round.

Just when I think the Miami Dolphins can’t be any dumber, they go and do something like this…and totally redeem themselves! While I still would have loved to see the Miami Dolphins take Reuben Foster, who is a top-five player in the 2017 NFL Draft, Raekwon McMillan was my No. 2 option at linebacker for the Phins. Which is why I’ve been ranting about him to anyone who will listen for the past month or two.

Miami needed that tough run-stopper and they got him. McMillan is a big, strong and intelligent linebacker with an innate ability to diagnose plays and stand a ball carrier up at full speed. He has the lateral agility to get from sideline to sideline and, while he’s more of a run stuffer, he can be adequate against the pass as well.

For all the Dolphins fans leaving furious comments and sending angry messages, myself included, perhaps we jumped the gun a bit and it’s now safe to step off the ledge and have faith in the Dolphins’ decision-makers. After over a decade of ineptitude, it’s difficult to trust the Dolphins front office or coaching staff. However, this is a new day and they have given their fans yet another reason to buy in and believe in this regime led by head coach Adam Gase.

Not only did the Dolphins get a tremendous player in Round 2, but this is another great sign of things to come. For the first time in a long time there is hope in Miami and the franchise is heading in the right direction. This defense is now littered with talent and upside on all levels.

The Miami Dolphins have a chance to make a playoff run this season and win once they get there. Then, hopefully Gase will be the man to take down the duo of Bill Belichick and Tom Brady, a feat no one has accomplished in well over a decade.

