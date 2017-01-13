Miami Dolphins promote Matt Burke to defensive coordinator

The Miami Dolphins lost their defensive coordinator to the Denver Broncos but today they have filled the hole.

There has been a lot of speculation as to who would replace Vance Joseph should he be given an HC job in the NFL. With his hire made official yesterday by the Broncos, it was only a matter of time before the rumors in Miami began to come to fruition.

Matt Burke, the Dolphins 2016 linebackers coach will now be the defensive coordinator.

Matt Burke promoted to Miami #Dolphins defensive coordinator, replacing Vance Joseph — https://t.co/VBhH2L8FVm pic.twitter.com/FyXqxy2Iqw — SunSentinel Dolphins (@SSMiamiDolphins) January 12, 2017

The news was first broke by Alain Poupart of the Miami Dolphins.

Burke has been coaching in the NFL since 2006 with the Tennessee Titans. He has coached at Detroit and Cincinnati. This will be his first DC job however. This season Burke spent his year coaching the linebackers for the Dolphins.

His linebacker group was much maligned but he threaded together a tapestry of players to make it work the best he could. Losing Koa Misi for the season and Jelani Jenkins for a handful of games, Burke made due with Spencer Paysinger, Neville Hewitt, Mike Hull, and Charger cast-off Donald Butler.

Burke will take over a unit that is expected to get life infused into it this off-season. Misi is likely not coming back, Kiko Alonso is a free agent but many expect him to be re-signed, and there are questions about Jelani Jenkins being replaced.

Last season the Dolphins set an NFL record for most yards surrendered. The Dolphins got ripped apart late in the season by running backs and wide-receivers, as well as Baltimore’s TE Dennis Pitta.

It will be a tough challenge for Burke and the Dolphins but Adam Gase was looking for continuity on his staff.

This article originally appeared on