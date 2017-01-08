Miami Dolphins playoff prep with Solo D
Brian Miller/FanSided via Phin Phanatic Fansided
The Miami Dolphins season will continue for another week or it will end today in Pittsburgh.
Playoffs are a novelty in Miami and although many didn’t believe Miami could turn a 6-10 season into a 10-6 Wild Card team, Adam Gase has done just that. But the critics are not silent yet. And they won’t be until the Dolphins shut them up.
Way down in Miami is one local rapper who has made it his mission to get you pumped for Dolphins football. Solo D is a one of a kind who has performed at the MetLife Takeover and produces his music in South Florida. He also wrote, recorded, and produced the theme music for FinsRadio’s “On the FinSide”. Now he has another mission.
To get you ready for today’s game.
Enjoy and GO DOLPHINS!
