How to watch and stream Dolphins-Steelers on Wild-Card weekend

The Miami Dolphins closed out the year by winning nine of their final 11 games. It was an impressive run, but they’ll clash with an equally hot team on Sunday, when they head north to take on the Steelers. Pittsburgh has won seven straight and appear poised to make a deep trek into the postseason.

Here’s how to watch it:

Miami Dolphins at Pittsburgh Steelers: Sunday, 1:05 p.m. ET (CBS) – Streaming on CBS Sports

Key matchup: Le’Veon Bell vs. Ndamukong Suh

Bell has been the catalyst of Pittsburgh’s offense for the past month and a half, providing a huge spark in both the running game and passing attack. He averaged more than 180 yards from scrimmage per game in his final six starts, which allows the Steelers to control the ball offensively.

Suh, of course, is one of the league’s best run defenders and always has to be accounted for. Pittsburgh’s offensive line is outstanding, but Suh has the ability to take away inside runs for the Steelers.

Fun fact: Since coming into the league in 2014, Jarvis Landry is tied with Odell Beckham Jr. for the most catches by a player in his first three seasons (288).