Miami Dolphins open as 8.5 point underdogs

The Miami Dolphins are getting no love in the media and now Las Vegas odd makers are giving them little as well.

According to the latest odds, the Dolphins open as 8.5 underdogs to the hosting Steelers for round one of the NFL playoffs. Miami shouldn’t be that upset considering they have one of the worst rushing defenses and will face one of the leagues best running backs.

Earlier this season the Dolphins upset the Steelers that started a six game winning streak that ended in Baltimore. Another three game streak got the Dolphins into the post-season. While Vegas is giving the Dolphins 8 points, most in the media are not giving them a chance at all.

Several ESPN reporters have said that Miami doesn’t stand a chance and on the NBC telecast last night when the schedules were announced, one of the co-hosts laughed when asked if the Dolphins had a chance in Pittsburgh.

Miami is used to the lack of expectations. A week ago they were underdogs to the Bills despite a better record. Most of the season has been like that for the Dolphins who started 1-4.

LeVeon Bell won’t be the only challenge for the Dolphins defense this week. Ben Roethlisberger may have been knocked out of the game in Miami but he is healthy now and playing very well. Antonio Brown is one of the best receivers in the NFL and Pittsburgh boasts a very good receiving group.

The Dolphins have struggled this year stopping the run but while they have allowed other teams to post huge statistics, they have managed to make the plays when they needed to.

Whether the Dolphins can continue their storybook season or not will be known on Sunday but for now, fans can relish in the fact that we are still talking Dolphins football a day after the regular season ended.

This article originally appeared on