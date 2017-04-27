Miami Dolphins: Offensive Targets In The 2017 NFL Draft

Th Miami Dolphins have concerns to address in the 2017 NFL Draft on both sides of the ball, but which offensive players should they be targeting?

The 2017 NFL Draft is here and the Miami Dolphins are on the verge of being a true threat in the AFC. The team is strong but there are still some needs to address.

I fully expect this to be a defense heavy draft for the Dolphins, but you never know when they are going to throw you a curve all. Perhaps they go after the best player available early instead of addressing a glaring a need. Or after tackling their needs on defense, they could load up with some offensive depth later on in the draft.

This is the second part of my two-part series of players they may target on defense of a potential position of need. I do not believe they draft a quarterback of relevance or any wide receiver on the first two days this draft. The possible target areas I’ll be covering is interior linemen, running backs and late-round pass-catchers.

Let’s take a look at some players you may see in teal and orange next season, broken down at those positions that are possibilities for this Miami Dolphins team.

Offensive Linemen

Forrest Lamp, OG – Western Kentucky

This is the most obvious choice and heavily predicted by many. The Dolphins are strong at tackle, but after trading starting left tackle Branden Albert to the Jacksonville Jaguars and bumping 2016 first-round pick Laremy Tunsil from left guard to left tackle, they have a huge void at an already thin position. If the Dolphins stay put with pick No. 22 and draft an offensive lineman in the first round, it will be offensive guard Forrest Lamp.

Lamp is the only guard worth drafting in Round 1 and he would be a massive help for an offensive line that has been incapable of protecting Ryan Tannehill throughout his professional career. No quarterback has taken more of a beating since he entered the league in 2012.

As much as you don’t want to draft an offensive guard in the first round, it may be essential to the success of this team moving forward. There is no doubt they will take a long, hard look at Lamp and seriously consider pulling the trigger. Guards do tend to slip in the draft, so there is an ideal situation where Miami can trade back to later in the first round and still grab Lamp while adding additional picks.

Ethan Pocic, C – LSU

Pocic is a center the Dolphins may be able to grab as late as the third round. His versatility makes him a perfect pick for the Phins heading into a huge year for this franchise. While they already have an elite center in Mike Pouncey, Pocic could be a necessity moving forward. He could immediately step in at guard or at the very least give them much needed depth, while also serving as a backup for a great but injury prone Pouncey.

Pouncey is coming off another serious injury and a significant hip surgery. As a matter of fact, he’s back on crutches right now after undergoing a stem cell procedure to help strengthen his body after the surgery as part of his rehab.

Much like Tunsil did last season, Pocic could come in as a guard with the full intention of moving him to his long-term position if an injury happens or in a year or two either way. As incredible as Pouncey is when healthy, he makes a ton of money the Dolphins may not want to pay if he doesn’t play close to 16 games this season. Pocic would be a nice insurance policy.

Running Backs

Dalvin Cook, Florida State

Dalvin Cook will be the best NFL running back in this draft — better than Leonard Fournette and better than Christian McCaffrey. Granted, I do not expect the Dolphins to draft a running back early, but if he is sitting there late in the first round, he will be the best player available.

Cook holds more value than a back like Fournette and is more talented than McCaffrey. Joe Mixson is comparable, but he won’t be listed as Stephen Ross said there is no chance the Dolphins will be taking him. Players like Fournette aren’t quite as valuable as they were a decade ago. Elusiveness and pass-catching ability has surpassed the traditional downhill thumper of the past.

It would be a head scratcher if the Phins took a running back early, but this kid is electric. As mad as fans would be on draft day, he’d be selling a ton of jerseys by Christmas. Again, it’s not a need so I don’t see it. Nevertheless, he would be the best player available should he drop.

James Conner, Pittsburgh

This is a much more realistic pick than Cook. Conner has the ability to be an elite short-yardage running back with the potential of just being a high-end back in general. This kid was a touchdown machine at Pitt. He’s not a guy that is going to turn the corner and create separation on a long touchown run. However, at 6-2 and around 235 pounds, he will run you over and make you reconsider your occupation if you are a linebacker having to meet him in the hole repeatedly.

Health is a major concern for Conner. After rushing for 1,765 yards and 26 scores in 2014, he tore his MCL in the 2015 season opener, and was soon after diagnosed with Hodgkin’s Lymphoma. You can view this as a strength or a weakness. He showed incredible leadership, character and resiliency after being diagnosed. Not only did he overcome the disease, he rushed for 1,092 yards and scored 20 total touchdowns last season after he returned to football. Impressively he added an additional dimension to his game in 2016, setting career-high marks with 21 receptions, 302 yards and four touchdown catches.

With three fifth-round picks in this draft the Dolphins would be foolish to pass up on him if he’s sitting there. He would be a massive upgrade over Damien Williams as the goal-line back and would vastly improve their running back stable.

Pass-Catchers

Bucky Hodges, TE – Virginia Tech

I can’t see the Dolphins taking a tight end early in this draft as often predicted early in the offseason. After adding both Julius Thomas and Anthony Fasano, it’s not nearly as much as a pressing need. With that said, neither of those guys is a long-term solution and Thomas simply can’t healthy. The guy is constantly injured and is not a complete tight end when healthy, though he is a strong red-zone presence.

Bucky Hodges would be a great value pick if he falls into the fifth round, which isn’t farfetched. He’s not NFL ready, but his upside is immense. It’s not often you see an athlete with his combination of strength, size and athleticism. He is quick off the line while being too fast for linebackers and too big for defensive backs. Once he gets the ball in his hands, the 6-6, 260-pounder running a 4.57-second 40-yard dash is a problem for safeties trying to take him down.

The knock on him is that like so many tight ends now-a-days, he isn’t much of a blocker. The good thing is this seems to be more a technique issue than anything else. He shows the will and effort to do it and there is no lack of aggression or strength with him. His route tree is also incomplete. These aren’t major problems, though. With some experience in the pros and good coaching, these are things that can be easily fixed. Mentally and physically he seems prepared to be a dangerous presence in the NFL.

Stacy Coley, WR – Miami

Coley will be a steal in this draft. He will likely be drafted in the sixth or seventh round and, if Miami is going to draft a wide receiver, it would be an excellent move to find a way to go get Coley. They may need to acquire a sixth-round pick along the way, but that’s far from inconceivable. We consistently see Hurricanes come out of college and become impact players at all positions, even if they aren’t overly hyped. Even now, look at guys like Allen Hurns and Travis Benjamin. Rashawn Scott was undrafted last season and Dolphins fans will know that name soon if they don’t yet.

What makes Coley such a great pick is the fact that even though he may not be an immediate contributor on offense, he can still play a part of special teams. He’s a dynamic return man with 4.45-second 40 speed and standout quickness. With Akeem Grant struggling to hold on to the ball, and Jarvis Landry and Kenyan Drake being or becoming valuable parts of the offense, the Dolphins may be in the market for a new returner. Coley would be a great option.

