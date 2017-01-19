Miami Dolphins make internal coaching changes with new hires

The Miami Dolphins have made three changes to their coaching roster today as Adam Gase fills in the holes on his staff.

With the promotion of Matt Burke to defensive coordinator Gase had a hole at linebacker. He filled that staff opening with former Rams linebacker coach Frank Bush. Bush will also serve as an assistant head coach.

In addition to Bush’s “assistant head coach” title, special teams coach Darren Rizzi has been promoted to “associate head coach”. Lastly Miami promoted offensive quality control coach Chris Kuper to assistant offensive line coach.

Bush is a solid addition to a staff that needs good coaching at a position that will likely undergo changes this off-season. The Dolphins could be in the market for two starting linebackers if they feel Jelani Jenkins is not worth relying on and Koa Misi’s neck issues are too serious to keep around. They also need to re-sign Kiko Alonso.

.@MiamiDolphins have promoted Darren Rizzi to associate head coach/special teams coordinator and hired Frank Bush as asst HC/LB coach. — Alain Poupart (@apoupartFins) January 19, 2017

Bush has done well with what is now the L.A. Rams. His last four seasons has been working with 100 plus tackle linebackers. Over the course of the last several seasons the problems with the Rams has been on the offensive side of the ball.

Los Angeles hired a new head coach after firing Jeff Fisher late in the season.

Rizzi has been with the Dolphins longer than any other coach on staff. He joined the club in 2009 as a special teams assistant. Rizzi was one of the few coaching staff members held over after Tony Sparano was fired and Joe Philbin took over. He would survived the transition from Philbin to Gase as well.

Rizzi has served as the ST coordinator for six seasons now.

This article originally appeared on