Miami Dolphins lose Vance Joseph to Denver Broncos

The Miami Dolphins were hoping they wouldn’t be making any coaching changes this year but that will not be the case as the Denver Broncos have hired Vance Joseph as their new head coach.

It was announced earlier by John Elway that Vance Joseph was the choice to replace retiring coach Gary Kubiak.

It’s official. Excited to announce Vance Joseph as head coach of the Denver Broncos! pic.twitter.com/m87uUn9KXs — John Elway (@johnelway) January 11, 2017

Joseph has had a semi-meteoric rise through the coaching ranks. He interviewed with Denver two seasons ago while serving as the Bengals defensive backs coach. Last year Adam Gase hired the up and comer as his defensive coordinator. The first time he held the position on any level. Now, he is the new head coach of a team who is one year removed from a Super Bowl victory.

Joseph’s first job will be to fix an offense that struggled in 2016 and missed the playoffs. The Broncos are loaded with talent at key positions, including wide-receiver but the offensive line needs to be fixed.

The only thing questionable about the hire however is the fact that the Dolphins defense, under Joseph set a new NFL record for most yards allowed. That however is now just a footnote.

The Dolphins have not announced a replacement yet but many believe that Gase will promote Matt Burke who currently coaches the linebackers. Burke is highly respected by the team and actually helped coach up a group of linebackers that were decimated throughout the year by injuries.

