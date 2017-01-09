Miami Dolphins have five player contracts that need addressed

The Miami Dolphins season is over and the next page of the agenda is now to add to and replace pieces on the roster.

Some names like Jordan Cameron, Mario Williams, and Koa Misi should all be out in Miami. Cameron is not under contract and Williams and Misi should be cut. Other players may be on the fringe or they may just be that hard decision that the Dolphins may not want to have to make.

Five players stand out when it comes to contract discussions ahead of the 2017 league year which begins in March.

Jarvis Landry

Landry is still playing on his first rookie contract but after next season he will be a free agent if the Dolphins do not franchise tag him. Doing so is not enough. The Dolphins need to step up now and do a team friendly contract that is both good for them as well as Landry. Landry is the heart and soul of the offense and doing a deal now sends a clear message that the Dolphins will not only reward good play but also that they intend to make their own players a priority.

Landry doesn’t need to be the number one priority but his contract needs to be addressed before the start of the next season. Landry will command a huge contract on the open market. Miami can not allow him to get there.

KENNY STILLS

The Dolphins biggest decision will likely be that of Kenny Stills. A year ago and we are not talking about an extension but Stills has developed into that deep threat Miami desperately needs and his rapport with Ryan Tannehill doesn’t go unnoticed.

Stills has improved in every aspect of his game and has made the most of every opportunity. In fact, Stills was the leading touchdown scorer by far with nine. Landry and Parker took 2nd with four each. Even Jay Ajayi couldn’t match Still’s scoring notching 8 on the season.

More importantly Stills is emerging as a leader on the outside and is well liked in the locker room. The Dolphins may not want to address two receivers in one year but they may have no choice.

The hangup however could be the drafting of Leonte Carroo in the 3rd round of last years draft. Carroo was not able to make any impact this year but the Dolphins still believe that he can develop into a very good receiver.

That being said, Stills has already developed and Miami needs to stop letting good players leave because of contracts. Unlike Rishard Matthews last season, Stills’ season did not come across looking as a “contract year” and Miami needs to recognize the huge performance jump as he has settled in.

Adding to this however is the fact that the Dolphins are still rebuilding the team and as such, is spending a lot of money on another receiver worth not addressing another position when his replacement is supposed to already be on the roster?

RESHAD JONES

There is a lot “what-if’s” floating around now that the season is over when it relates to Reshad Jones. What if he had been healthy all year? Would the Dolphins have won, one more game? Would they have faced the Texans instead of the Steelers?

All of that doesn’t matter but what does is the fact that the Dolphins need to address his contract this year. Last season Jones held out of OTA’s, sort of, hoping for a new contract. The Dolphins refused to budge on his current deal because at the time he still had two seasons left on the contract. He now has one.

It would be very hard for the Dolphins to justify negotiating a new deal with Jarvis Landry and not with Reshad Jones unless they have no intention on keeping Jones after next season. Jones is another of Miami’s players who will command a big contract in free agency and he too sends a positive message to the rest of the team regarding the ability and desire to keep top performing players.

KIKO ALONSO

If any singular player made an impression this year it had to be linebacker Kiko Alonso. Alonso was the “throw-in” with the Byron Maxwell trade. He was the guy that the Bills jettisoned to the Eagles as part of the LeSean McCoy trade. He was supposed to have seen his better days after flaming out in Buffalo with poor performances and injuries. And again in Philadelphia.

Maybe it’s the whole Cuban atmosphere in South Florida or maybe just the warm weather but the Cuban-American who made waves speaking out about Fidel Castro and Colin Kaepernick backed up his talk with one of his best seasons and won the fans over with his scrappy play and energy level.

Alonso emerged from the shadows to become a bona-fide play maker on defense. But Alonso isn’t suited very well for the middle spot and many believe that a switch to the weak outside position would serve both he and the team better. Miami has to get him a new contract first.

Alonso’s rookie contract ended when the Dolphins were eliminated on Sunday and now the Dolphins have until the start of free agency to get him under contract. Making a re-sign more important is the questions surrounding the future of Koa Misi who has a potentially career ending neck injury and linebacker Jelani Jenkins who is consistently hurt.

BYRON MAXWELL

Maxwell is not going to be an easy decision to make for the Dolphins. While he got better as the season continued following his benching, the reality is that Maxwell really hasn’t shown the consistency that marks him as a legit outside corner that without question does not need to be replaced.

Maxwell has been good at times but at other times he has been a mess in the secondary. The Dolphins will be on the hook for $3 million of his $8.5 million 2017 salary if they release him but they will save $5.5. million. The question Miami has to ask is can they find better or at least a comparable skill set for cheaper?

In 2018 Maxwell’s contract escalates to $10 million but the Dolphins will gain all of that back with no dead money if they cut him. There were times when Maxwell made the Dolphins far better when he was on the field and the team could have used him in their playoff loss to the Steelers.

Still the question Miami will have to ask is whether or not Maxwell is consistent enough to warrant $8.5 million for at least one season. And he may be.

BONUS PLAYERS

The previous represented the top five players that need to have their deals addressed but Dolphins also should look at five others.

Mike Pouncey

It is not cost-effective to release or trade Mike Pouncey but the Dolphins can no longer afford to rely on him every game of the season and frankly the Dolphins running game is far better when Pouncey is on the field. But is it Pouncey or the just that level of talent? The Dolphins might look into restructuring Pouncey’s current contract and then slide him to guard and find a new starting center.

Dion Jordan

Jordan’s time has to be over in Miami. Right? His $3.22 million dollar 2017 salary will all be saved if he is released or traded. Jordan has become a distraction but the Dolphins still need help at his position. So it’s double-edged sword.

Branden Albert

Should the Dolphins consider moving Albert? If they did they would save $7.2 million in cap space and carry only $3.4 million in dead money. They could move Laremy Tunsil to the outside to play LT and find a new left guard. It’s only worth mentioning as a possibility to create some usable cap space. Consider this, Albert’s contract savings would pay the entire rookie pool.

Earl Mitchell

The Dolphins it seems are very satisfied with the play and growth of Jordan Phillips so why bother to keep Mitchell around? Mitchell is a $4.5 million cap hit and only $500,000 is lost to dead money if he is released. Miami needs to address the depth at DT regardless of whether they keep him so why keep him?

Just in case you are wondering

Ryan Tannehill’s contract carries $10 million in dead space and a $9.9 million savings if released. In 2018 that number changes to a $15 million savings and only $4.6 million in dead money. On the other hand, Matt Moore enters the final year, again, on his contract and will make $2.15 million in 2017 but releasing him would only save the Dolphins a mere $775,000.

