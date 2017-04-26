Miami Dolphins: Defensive Targets In 2017 NFL Draft

The Miami Dolphins need to address the defensive side of the ball in this draft. But who should they target and where?

With the 2017 NFL Draft now just around the corner, it’s time to take a long look at potential players they should target on the defensive side of the ball. Their three biggest needs on defense are linebacker, edge rusher and defensive backs. They will likely target defense with at least two of their first three picks on April 27 and 28.

I will give you the top two players they should be targeting at each of their areas of need. Being that I believe they will attack the defensive side of the ball early, you will notice most of these players are top prospects. This will be followed with a similar article focusing on the offensive side of the ball coming soon.

There is a ton of talent on the defensive side of the ball this season so the possibilities are seemingly endless. The Dolphins have not shown their hand at all this offseason and there have been plenty of rumors of them making draft day trades. All of this will be taken into consideration and broken down.

Edge Rushers

Taco Charlton, Michigan

If the Dolphins decide to stay put with pick No. 22 and they want to add a premier edge rusher, defensive end Taco Charlton will likely be the best available on the board. Charlton physically checks all the boxes you want from your first-round pick. His size and strength is ideal and he is a ferocious pass rusher utilizing his long arms and devastating spin move to terrorize opposing quarterbacks. If they go pass rusher here, this is who will be starring them in the eyes.

However, he’s far from a finished product. Charlton has an impressive spin move, but becomes overly reliant on it. At the next level he’ll have to develop a more diverse catalog of pass-rushing moves to keep opposing offensive lineman on their heels. The good news is, the Dolphins can afford to only utilize him as a part time player for his rookie season and allow him to learn from proven veterans like Cameron Wake and Ndamukong Suh. This could be an ideal situation for Charlton even more so than the Dolphins.

T.J. Watt, Wisconsin

You can’t talk about T.J. Watt without immediately bringing up the comparison to his brother, J.J. While it’s not fair to say he’ll be as good as J.J. Watt, there is plenty to like about T.J. This is the edge rusher I’d like to see the Dolphins grab if they pick an edge rusher with their first pick.

One of the reasons I like to see them draft Watt is because it means they traded back deeper into the first round and acquired additional picks. They could trade back to the late first for a team looking for their quarterback of the future and still draft an ultra-talented edge rusher in Watt. This would be an outstanding move by the team. While Charlton may be a more high-upside and imposing option, Miami is better off with Watt and an additional second-day pick.

Linebackers

Reuben Foster, Alabama

In fairness, this is a bit of a long shot, but not impossible. Foster is by far the best inside linebacker in this draft and this may be the biggest area of need for the Dolphins. Foster was a lock to be a top 10 pick before a disastrous Combine from a personality standpoint. Not only did Foster not make a great impression in being dismissed after a dispute at a hospital, he also turned in a diluted drug test — which is considered a failed test by the NFL.

This could open the door for Foster to either drop to Miami or drop far enough that the Phins could trade up and grab him at a reasonable price. After just cutting Dion Jordan the Dolphins may be a bit cautious with a player with potential drug issues. On the flipside of that, they did have Laremy Tunsil fall into their lap in last year’s draft. If they could grab a player of this caliber it would have to be considered a major victory.

Raekwon McMillan, Ohio State

This is my ideal pick for the Dolphins in the second round. I’m very high on Raekwon (The Chef) McMillan and love his value in Round 2, whether it be with their current second-rounder or a product of them trading back and leaving Round 1.

McMillan is a big, strong and intelligent linebacker with an innate ability to diagnose plays and stand a ball carrier up at full speed. He has the lateral agility to get from sideline to sideline and while he’s more of a run stuffer, he can be adequate against the pass as well. Miami fans should be thrilled if they come away with McMillan in this draft.

Defensive Backs

Obi Melifonwu, UConn

Assuming a miracle doesn’t happen and Malik Hooker falls to pick No. 22, Melifonwu is an outstanding safety with a ton of ability and upside. No safety in this draft is better against the run and they may be able to trade back a bit and still get him. He is extremely long and fits the mold of what Adam Gase likes in his defenders and moves fluidly.

This is a kid that can lead all defensive backs in tackles in a few years. It would be incredible to pair him next to Reshad Jones. Melifonwu could step up in the box and Jones could be given more freedom to freelance. My one concern is I’m not sure Miami needs or should take a safety this high. If they did decide to go in that direction, this is the guy to grab.

Jabrill Peppers, Michigan

I was completely against the Dolphins drafting Peppers. That was before he produced a diluted drug test at the Combine and when Miami would have likely had to make him their first pick in the draft. Now, depending on how far he falls, he could hold an abundance of value. Sure, he’s still a risk, however, it’s not near the risk late in the second round or possibly even the third as it would be in Round 1.

While he is a tweener and doesn’t have a defined position, we know this kid is a dynamic football player and playmaker. If he’s sitting there in the second round it will be hard to give him serious consideration. It’s not often a player of this caliber just falls to you on Day 2 on the NFL Draft.

