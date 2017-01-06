Miami Dolphins cut Jason Jones; injury updates

The Miami Dolphins made a somewhat surprising move today when they opted to grant the request of defensive end Jason Jones and released him.

According to reports out of Miami from local media, Jones was informed that he would not be on the game day active list. Jones requested his release and was granted it. Jones said, via reports, that he wanted to have a chance to join another playoff team.

Jones played well this year but was not able to get into the starting lineup but twice. He posted 36 tackles and 1.5 sacks. He was a back-up behind Andre Branch. Mario Williams and Terence Fede will now be the primary back-ups.

Most Dolphins fans know that if they beat Pittsburgh on Sunday, Jones will be signed by the New England Patriots, who would be Miami’s next opponent.

While Jones got his release today, Ryan Tannehill returned to practice. Tannehill was running the scout team today. He has been ruled out for Sunday but could be available a week from now if/when Miami advances.

It’s not looking good for Byron Maxwell who is listed as doubtful with an ankle injury. Some are questioning his absence after he was close to returning last week against the Patriots. With Maxwell likely out, for now, the Dolphins will go with Xavien Howard, Bobby McCain, and Tony Lippett as the primary corners.

