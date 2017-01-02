Miami Dolphins 7-round mock draft: Playoff edition

Usually at this time us Miami Dolphins fans are preparing for the off season once the regular season ends. This season is different, however, for obvious reasons but that doesn’t mean it’s too early for a mock draft.

Most people think the Dolphins making the playoffs is a fluke. Those people also think Miami’ll be one-and-done after the game with the Pittsburgh Steelers next season. While I don’t think it’s a fluke Miami made the post season, I do think it’ll be tough to move onto the divisional round of the playoffs.

If Miami wants to prove this season is the start of something special then the draft will be crucial. Teams that sustain success over long periods of time build through the draft, not free agency.

What will the Dolphins front office do?

Rd1, Pick ?: Desmond King, CB Iowa,

From a yardage standpoint Miami’s defense this season is the worst in team history. The 10-6 playoff-bound Dolphins have given up more yards than the 2007 1-15 Dolphins.

Let that sink in.

Obviously the team as a whole has made up for the poor defensive play through a variety of different ways. Regardless they can’t come back next season and get burned like they did this year.

The cornerback spot in Miami is interesting, and it’s changed almost every week. Byron Maxwell started the season playing as bad as anyone but has since been consistent since the 1-4 start, Xavien Howard – 2016 2nd round draft selection – has been inconsistent when on the field, and Tony Lippett has been a pleasant surprise in his 2nd season in South Florida. You can throw in Bobby McCain too but his primary position is playing in the slot.

Desmond King is a versatile corner that can play on the outside, in the slot or at safety in the NFL. Many believe his biggest flaw is his speed, running an average of a 4.53 40 time. That’s fine , though; Richard Sherman ran a 4.56 coming out of Stanford.

The positives outweigh the negatives. King has played in 53 games for the Iowa Hawkeyes, a university record, showing his durability. His eight interceptions in 2015 led to Jim Thorpe Award honors and he’s regarded as the best run stuffing corner in the country. And although Miami won’t/shouldn’t need it, he’s a talented punt and kick returner too.

At the end of last season most experts thought King had top 15 potential had he declared after the Rose Bowl. Instead he came back to the Iowa to finish his degree and play one last season with his teammates.

If Miami keeps Maxwell’s big contract then cornerback is very unlikely in round one. It’d be best, however, to ship Maxwell out and keep developing corners the way head coach Adam Gase and his coaching staff wants him to.

Note: King intercepted Austin Appleby in the 1st quarter of the Outback Bowl today.

Rd2, Pick ?: Anthony Walker Jr., LB, Northwestern

2017 needs to be all about reshaping the Dolphins defense. There’s no reason to reiterate how bad Vance Josephs unit has been this season especially down the stretch.

Even worse than the secondary was the middle of Miami’s defense. Running backs exploited Miami all year mostly due to injuries and guys not playing their natural position. Kiko Alonso, for example, has played the middle linebacker spot all season but he’s much better suited for the weakside.

Anthony Walker Jr. just declared for the draft within the last week. He made it official when he signed Drew Rosenhaus to represent him throughout his professional career. Of course we all know the relationship Rosenhaus has with everyone in Miami.

Walker Jr., a native of Miami, would fill an immediate need as a 4-3 ILB. The 6’1″, 235 lb former All-American should be available when Miami picks in round two but it’s still early.

Rd 5, Pick ?: Nathan Peterman, QB, Pittsburgh

Losing quarterback Ryan Tannehill in week 14 hasn’t killed Miami. Longtime backup Matt Moore has filled in admirably leading the Dolphins to the playoffs but he won’t be around forever.

Tannehill’s knee injury is cause for concern especially if he comes back in the playoffs and re-injures it. Miami can’t afford losing him and having an aged Moore take over for a long period of time. If Moore goes down, then who?

Brandon Doughty was drafted last season but once Tannehill went out he wasn’t even activated to the roster as Miami went out and signed TJ Yates. What that says about Doughty and where he is with his progression gives us all reason to think Miami could address the spot again in April.

Nathan Peterman started his career playing for Tennessee until he transferred to Pittsburgh. In two seasons with Pitt he’s thrown for 47 touchdowns to just 15 interceptions all while leading them to two bowl game bids.

If Peterman had a defense that didn’t give up an average of 43 points in four losses this season people may have been talking a lot more of him this year. His most impressive game came in the victory over Clemson; Peterman threw for over 300 yards and five touchdowns against a team Ohio State couldn’t score a single point against.

Also worth noting: Miami has had success drafting Pittsburgh quarterbacks.

Rd. 6, Pick ?: Danny Isidora, OG, Miami

While Tannehill’s jersey was the cleanest this year than the four years prior, the offensive line in Miami is still a work in progress. Laremy Tunsil was a great asset up front solidifying the left side of the line. When Mike Pouncey is healthy the whole left side including Branden Albert at left tackle is stout.

The question mark is on the right side of the line. Jermon Bushrod was adequate in his first season in Miami and former 1st-round pick JuWuan James struggles in pass protection. Depth is needed all across the line but if we’re thinking a long-term replacement someone needs to be drafted and developed.

This could be a stretch for the Dolphins. Danny Isidora is a three-year starter at right guard for the Hurricanes and could go much higher than round six. Picking a big body that’s durable and conditioned to play in South Florida is ideal.

Rd 7, Pick ?: Calvin Munson, LB, San Diego State

Round seven is typically a round you continue building for depth purposes and special teams contributors. As stated in the Anthony Walker Jr. selection Miami needs as much depth at linebacker as possible. That along with the possibility of Miami losing Koa Misi and possibly moving on from Jelani Jenkins this next offseason.

Calvin Munson was a three-year starter for the Aztecs finishing his career with 301 tackles, 18 sacks and seven interceptions. He may go higher but if he’s there in round seven it makes sense for the Dolphins to pull the trigger.

